The University of Missouri System hired a new general counsel, and MU appointed a new vice chancellor for operations and strategic initiatives, the two announced Thursday.
Mark Menghini was named general counsel for UM System, and Sarah Chinniah was appointed vice chancellor for operations and strategic initiatives for MU.
Menghini’s appointment will be effective April 4. He was previously the executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Aegion, a St. Louis-based construction firm. He is a member of both Illinois and Missouri’s bar associations.
The Office of the General Counsel is responsible for providing all legal representation for the entire UM System, including the Board of Curators, all four universities and the health care system. The office also has a staff of attorneys and legal assistants, in addition to help from outside firms.
Menghini will replace Steve Owens, who stepped down earlier this year.
Darryl M. Chatman, chair of the Board of Curators, spoke highly of Menghini’s qualifications in a news release.
“Mark comes to us with impeccable credentials and a broad spectrum of experience,” Chatman said in the release. “Not only is his legal knowledge and methods of preparation impressive, he has an excellent track record of leadership.”
Menghini was also an officer, executive committee member and board of directors leader for law firm Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale.
“I’ll look forward to working with Mark as we continue to embark on new ways and ideas to achieve excellence throughout the university system,” UM System President Mun Choi said in the release.
Chinniah’s appointment as vice chancellor for operations and strategic initiatives for MU will be effective May 16, according to a news release. Chinniah currently works at Northern Illinois University, where she is the vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer.
Chinniah’s position with MU will involve overseeing Campus Dining Services, Gustin Golf Course, KOMU, Missouri Student Unions, Parking and Transportation Services, Print and Mail Services, Show-Me State Games, University Concert Series and University Stores.