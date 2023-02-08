A majority of the seats on the UM System Board of Curators will be open or expired when the governing body meets Thursday morning.
The nine-member board has two open seats and three curators serving past their term's expiration date, according to state board records.
Curators can remain on the board after their term expires until Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appoints a replacement, who must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Eight curators were listed on documents for a special meeting on Jan. 6. Since that meeting, Darryl Chatman — a Democrat and former MU football player who was previously the board's chair — is no longer a curator, according to a state list of members.
Board bylaws require the nine voting curators to represent each of Missouri's eight congressional districts — including one at-large member who can be from any district. Currently, no curators represent the state's second district, which includes part of the greater St. Louis area.
According board bylaws, no more than five curators can belong to the same political party. Four Republicans, two independents and one Democrat will participate in Thursday's meeting.