A majority of the seats on the UM System Board of Curators will be open or expired when the governing body meets Thursday morning.

The nine-member board has two open seats and three curators serving past their term's expiration date, according to state board records.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you