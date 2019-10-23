Public universities must push a strategy of engaging with the communities they serve, a panel of higher education officials told an MU audience Wednesday.
“Community engagement is not a separate mission but is a strategy to accomplish all missions,” Robert Jones, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said.
Jones delivered a keynote address, “The Engaged University,” to kick off the Wednesday morning session in Jesse Auditorium. A panel discussion by the four UM System university chancellors followed Jones’ speech and was moderated by David Kurpius, dean of the MU School of Journalism.
The session was part of the UM System Engagement Week, Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, which celebrates systemwide efforts to connect university research and resources to communities to improve Missouri’s economy, health and education.
Jones, a Georgia native, graduated with a doctorate in crop physiology from MU. He went on to serve 34 years in various roles at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities before his role as president of the University at Albany — State University of New York. Jones became chancellor of UIUC in fall 2016.
Jones spoke about his experience in higher education and how that experience can be applied to strategic engagement for the UM System. Jones said MU and UIUC are similar because both are land-grant public universities with strong public extension programs.
“The most important point to understand is that extension is a component of community and public engagement,” Jones said. “It cannot be the whole of a university’s engagement strategy, but I do firmly believe that a strong, creative extension is the key to implement that engagement strategy.”
Both Jones and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said that trust is a major component to build engagement.
“The power of extension network is not simply measured in geographical reach or the number of programs offered; extension is so powerful because it is a massive, scalable platform for building trust,” Jones said.
Reaching each of Missouri’s 114 counties to build engagement and trust was a key point of the panel discussion between the chancellors.
“I think we just need to do more of it, and we need to think about how we be that trusted partner,” Cartwright said in an interview after the panel discussion.
Missouri University of Science and Technology Chancellor Mohammad Dehghani said higher education faculty and staff like himself need to think about how they can “spill themselves over” into the communities they serve. Cartwright added that engagement and extension is also about diversification and telling the stories of individuals the universities affect.
“You have these four different institutions that have slightly different missions and slightly different demographics in terms of not only their students but their staff and faculty,” Jones said in an interview after the session. “And so, when you look at it in its total, it actually provides a greater opportunity for the university as a system to have a greater impact across the whole state.”
Together, the UM System strives to increase engagement and reach beyond each university to impact people, Cartwright noted.
“It’s thinking about what’s in the best interest of the public,” Cartwright said. “And it’s all of the things we are doing to benefit society.”