David Steelman, a member of the UM System Board of Curators and former state representative, may have a new business venture: medical marijuana.
Steelman is the sole organizer of Natural Healthcare of Missouri, LLC, according to documents filed with the state. Natural Healthcare has applied for licenses to operate as a medical marijuana cultivator, infusion manufacturer and dispensary in Boonville, according to a list posted online by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Natural Healthcare is registered to the same address as Steelman's law firm in Rolla and was filed as an LLC on Aug. 14, according to the articles of organization.
More than 2,100 online license applications to operate different kinds of medical marijuana facilities were filed with the state before the application window closed Aug. 19.
Missouri Amendment 2, which voters passed in November, legalized medical marijuana use and distribution with a 4% tax on sales to fund health care services for veterans.
But Missouri continues to allow employers to run drug screenings during the hiring process. A bill was introduced to the Senate in February that explicitly allows employers to fire employees and refuse potential hires based on their use of marijuana. The bill was passed out of committee but never got a vote in the Senate.
Steelman previously stated that companies should be allowed to screen "for whatever substance usage they believe is important for their business operations," according to an October report from the Kansas City Star. He also said he did believe medical marijuana should be legalized.
Steelman was not available for comment Friday or Saturday. This story will be updated if the Missourian is able to contact him.
