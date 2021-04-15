UM System President Mun Choi presented 11 awards to faculty members across the UM System on Wednesday.
Journalism professor Brett Johnson, associate chemical engineering professor Zheng Yan, College of Education professor Wendy Reinke and School of Journalism associate professional practice professor Ron Kelley were each given a distinct President's Award that recognizes their accomplishments in their respective fields.
Five faculty members were recognized for their collaborative work. School of Social Work associate professor Kelli Canada, MU; Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology professor Beth Huebner, University of Missouri-St. Louis; School of Social Work assistant professor Ashley Givens, MU; Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology assistant professor Janet Garcia-Hallett, University of Missouri-Kansas City; and School of Social Work associate professor Clark Peters, MU, were all bestowed the President's Award for Intercampus Collaboration.
The Thomas Jefferson Award, given to MU faculty who excel in teaching, research and service to their community, was presented to emeritus Gregory Chair of Journalism Research Glen Cameron.
The Brice Ratchford Award, given to UM faculty who advance the land-grant mission through raising awareness and participating in agricultural economics programs, was presented to MU School of Journalism professor David Herzog.