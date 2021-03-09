The University of Missouri System announced an expansion of its online education program Tuesday, making it easier for people to obtain a degree online.
The new unified structure includes 260 degree programs available on one resource that spans across all four UM System universities, according to the Tuesday release. The collaborative approach will make it easier for prospective students to browse all the degrees that each college has to offer, said UM System Chief Online Learning and Technology Officer Matthew Gunkel at the virtual announcement.
“During the last five years, we’ve seen significant growth in enrollment and course offerings,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said during a virtual announcement. “I’m confident that our online enrollment will continue to grow system-wide, to more than 10,000 students by 2023.”
In addition to the 260 preexisting degree programs, Missouri Online also added 22 new programs in 2021. These programs include a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in information systems and technology from University of Missouri-St. Louis and a doctoral degree in occupational therapy from MU, Choi said.
These online degree programs offer Missourians the opportunity to finish college.
“There are at least 900,000 Missourians who started college and never finished,” Gunkel said.
It is Missouri’s goal to have 60% of all working-age adults earn a degree or certificate by 2025, but Missouri is at about 53%, said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “It’s not just that people who have degrees have jobs, they earn more and they enjoy the social and emotional benefits of that increased security and higher wages.”
When people are able to complete their degrees, it directly impacts their annual earnings. According to the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, those who obtain a bachelor’s degree or higher, “on average, earn almost twice as much than those with a high school degree or equivalence.”
Mulligan is optimistic about the personal development that people experience while earning a degree, especially through Missouri Online.
Angela Tennison is an associate dean at the College of Veterinary Medicine at MU, and she is also pursuing her master’s degree online at Missouri S&T. The online program she is enrolled in “has allowed her to gain skills and knowledge” that she can readily use in her current position as well as in the rest of her career.
The COVID-19 pandemic challenged professors and students to transition to online learning, and Choi said all four universities “successfully pivoted to online and remote learning to continue serving our students during the Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters.”
The pandemic showed there “are a lot of students who learn best in-person,” Mulligan said. However, many students benefit from the flexibility provided byonline courses. Viviana Grieco, associate professor of History & Latin American and Latinx Studies at University of Missouri-Kansas City, knows “online learning can provide many options for students, including students with disabilities, to be successful and succeed in the long-term.”