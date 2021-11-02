UM System officials warned employees Tuesday afternoon that they need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8 to avoid possibly running afoul of a federal vaccine requirement.
The email sent to the campus community stopped short of mandating vaccines for faculty, staff and student employees. The UM System Board of Curators would need to vote before such a policy could be enforced.
The email illustrates not only that millions of dollars in federal funding the university receives for the Truman Veterans' Hospital, cancer research and many other programs could be at stake, but also that anyone who hasn't yet received a vaccine could be running out of time to comply with President Joe Biden's deadline.
"It’s important for all faculty, staff and student employees to know they may be affected by the new requirements by Dec. 8," UM System President Mun Choi said in the email, which was co-signed by chancellors from the UM System's other three campuses.
To comply with the executive order by Dec. 8, employees would have to have received their first Moderna vaccine dose by Oct. 27, and they would need to take their first Pfizer vaccine by Wednesday.
The last day to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be Nov. 24.
As of now, UM System campuses highly encourage but do not require most faculty, staff or student employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, other than employees in certain positions such as MU Health Care.
According to MU spokesperson Christian Basi, the email was sent out to inform individuals who'll potentially be affected about the evolving situation.
"If there is any change to how the university is managing vaccines, the Board of Curators will have to vote on it in a public meeting," said Basi.
Employees who are already fully vaccinated are asked to upload proof of their vaccination to a university website. Unvaccinated employees are encouraged to get the process started as soon as possible in case the federal mandate is enforced in the coming weeks.
UM System Curators voted Sept. 2 not to require vaccinations for employees on any of its four campuses, including MU in Columbia.
In Mississippi, higher education trustees reversed course and voted last week to require employees to get their COVID-19 shots. That decision came just weeks after they voted not to require the injections.
State university systems in Alabama, Kansas, Tennessee and Virginia also have recently announced that they will comply with Biden’s executive order.
UM System officials have repeatedly declined in recent weeks to elaborate on how much federal money could be at risk if the university doesn't have a fully vaccinated work force by Dec. 8.
In all, the university system received just over $186 million in federal grants and contracts as of June 30, according to a 2021 financial report.
On Oct. 27, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 20 other states attorney generals submitted a letter to President Biden requesting that the order be stopped.
The day after the letter was sent, Governor Mike Parson issued an executive order against the vaccine mandates put on Missouri employers. Parson said on his Twitter account said the executive order was to “protect the individual rights of Missourians against overreaching federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”