Faculty at two of the University of Missouri System's four campuses are opposing a proposed merger of top administrative positions as a planned vote by the UM System Board of Curators approaches.
The Missouri University of Science and Technology and the University of Missouri-Kansas City faculty senates believe the move to combine the roles of MU chancellor and UM System president could create a conflict of interest and undermine their campuses' authority and funding, according to documents approved by the groups earlier this month.
MU Faculty Council meets for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday. Although the body hasn't taken a formal vote regarding the merger, the issue will "definitely be an item for discussion," chair Clark Peters said Monday.
The University of Missouri-St. Louis Faculty Senate and University Assembly are "in the process of drafting a response" to the curators regarding the merger, senate chair Alice Hall said Tuesday.
A resolution passed unanimously by the Rolla campus' senate on July 2 opposed the merger and expressed concern that the move could create a "flagship/satellite model" for the system, which would focus efforts on MU "to the detriment of Missouri S&T."
The resolution also criticized the lack of a "clear and convincing rationale or budget estimate for the proposed merger," and questioned which long term goals motivated the proposal.
Board of Curators chair Julia Brncic and Curator Michael Williams thanked the S&T Faculty Senate for their input in a response letter sent July 8, and said the board would actively work to address potential conflicts of interest and other concerns.
"Many assumptions have been made that potential conflicts of interest will not be addressed, that universities will be reduced to branch offices, and that programs will diminish and suffer in the national rankings," the response letter stated. "These assumptions are open to question and we believe there are ways to address these and other concerns. As we keep open minds, we ask that you do the same."
The letter also pointed to information available on a UM System web page dedicated to re-evaluating the system's structure, and said that the board will "continue to share updates, including cost savings estimates, as we discuss options and make decisions."
UMKC faculty also penned a letter to the Board of Curators, unanimously approved by the campus' faculty senate on July 14, urging the board's reconsideration and stated that the merger could undermine the efforts of the Kansas City chancellor.
"We feel strongly that UMKC and Kansas City depend on a vigorous leadership presence from our UMKC Chancellor to connect with local area leadership groups and to the city as a whole," the letter read. "The Chancellor should serve as the public face of UMKC."
The letter also emphasized recent successes by the Kansas City campus and includes several suggestions for the board if they move forward with the vote. It urged the creation of a "Council of Chancellors" as the top governing body in the system, a continuation of unique missions and provosts for all four campuses and acknowledgement of all four chancellors' authority.
In their response letter to the UMKC Faculty Senate, sent Monday, Brncic and Williams again thanked the body for its input and affirmed their goal of excellence for all four campuses, while noting the financial and economic challenges presented by COVID-19.
"Like you, we want to see UMKC build upon its successes in fundraising, research funding, community support and enrollment," the curators' letter states. "The consideration of reorganizing the governance structure of the UM System is not one we make lightly."
During its June meeting, the Board of Curators discussed six potential restructuring models. Four of those models would combine the positions of MU chancellor and UM System president, and two of them would integrate the system around the "flagship" Columbia campus. Brncic said the board would vote on the matter in a special meeting on July 28. That meeting has not yet been officially called.
The four models that would merge the roles of MU chancellor and UM System president are:
- Model C: the positions would be combined but other consolidations within the system would be limited.
- Model D: the positions would be combined and "substantial consolidations" would be made throughout the system.
- Models E and F: significant overhauls of the system, with overall administrative structure bleeding into individual campuses' leadership.
- Model F: chancellors would be given the title "system vice presidents."
Models A and B would not merge the two positions, although Model B would see other "substantial consolidations" throughout the system.
The merging of the roles under the latter four models would remove the interim designation from Mun Choi as MU chancellor, and would give Choi and his successors both direct oversight of the flagship campus and supervision of the other three. Those in the position would hold unprecedented power since the creation of the UM System in 1963.
If approved, UM would join the South Carolina, Hawaii, Houston and Minnesota systems in having a combined chief executive, a consultant told the board in June.
Choi has served as interim chancellor since March, after former Chancellor Alexander Cartwright departed MU for the University of Central Florida. Choi has been UM System president since 2017.
Pushback from faculty at the Rolla and Kansas City campuses echo sentiments expressed by their chancellors in the June meeting.
Missouri University of Science & Technology Chancellor Mohammad Dehghani said he didn't know what the solution was, but said "for 100-plus years," alums of the Rolla campus "have had this notion that we are not viewed equally or viewed well."
University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal urged the board to not make the decision based on Choi alone, and to be mindful of those who may hold the position in the future.