UM's Next gamble: Investment in institute hopes to spur health care breakthroughs

Watch KOMU 8 News at 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for a series of Target 8 reports.
The multilevel glass institute looming over Hospital Drive is designed to unite research masterminds and cutting-edge technology, bringing life-changing medicine to people statewide.
The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute also represents the biggest gamble of Mun Choi’s tenure with the University of Missouri System.
Choi, University of Missouri president, called NextGen the second most important building in university history, following Jesse Hall.
The institute, which officially opens Tuesday, comes as the single largest investment ever from the system toward any research facility at MU. UM will spend $275.5 million building NextGen, a figure that includes $61.8 million in interest on bonds the university used to pay for construction.
"The plan was to build the building. And whatever means that we had available to complete this building, we needed to take that risk," Choi said, "because it was that important."
What is Precision Health?
NextGen had a different name early on, the Translational Precision Medicine Complex. It always, however, revolved around a growing trend in health care called precision medicine, an approach that considers an individual's genes, lifestyle and environment to better understand disease.
Precision medicine might be labeled using terms 'personalized' or 'individualized' care, but the goal is to get patients the right care they need. Big data and advancing technology are key factors for researchers to study disease more deeply and share information among one another.
The "NextGen building" refers to the main location on MU’s campus, 101 Hospital Drive, the centerpiece of the project. The initiative refers to the entire project that spans the system’s four campuses: Columbia, Rolla, St. Louis and Kansas City.
Getting the funds
Choi and the UM Board of Curators began deliberating in the summer of 2017 on how to acquire potential funds for NextGen.
Money was to come from the following sources: the UM system and MU, private donations and the Missouri state legislature, according to an early news release from UM. In total, the system received $27 million in funds from the state. Around $38 million came from private donors.
They originally requested $150 million from the state for a facility they theorized would cost about $250 million.
When the initial 2017 request was made, the board didn't expect funds from the state to come right away, the Missourian has reported. Lawmakers had recently made statewide budget cuts to higher education.
Making the request was important nonetheless, they said.
The board and Choi also said that MU was expected to contribute $100 million.
Discussion over the initiative continued. When former MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright presented a video to the board later that year, he said: “This facility will put Missouri at the forefront of precision medicine.”
Former Curator David Steelman compared NextGen to a funnel. As research on it developed, the list of projects would be narrowed down to the most important and feasible ones, he added. In the same meeting, former Curator John Philips said funding for the project was “loosey-goosey” and was the campuses’ “best guess.”
Ultimately, UM borrowed most of the money, with $175 million in bonds designated for NextGen and other projects.
By November of 2018, further plans were approved by the board and solidified. The grand opening for the building had been scheduled for Fall 2021.
At this point, Choi pledged $50 million from the system, and they requested $50 to $75 million from the state.
When UM requested funds from the state legislature it coincided with a “difficult budgeting time,” former State Rep. Kip Kendrick of Columbia said.
Kendrick, who was the leading Democrat on the House Budget Committee, added: “This was an ongoing conversation that the university would need to have with lawmakers on presenting why it was critical.”
In addition to the $27 million already received from the state, UM expects to receive $10 million a year going forward, because that amount was put into the university's budget as core state funding this year.
“The university, they put a lot of chips on the table on this thing,” said Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. “I think part of what helped me sell it down here was, ‘Hey, they're not asking us for all of it, and they're not asking the federal government for all of it, they're putting their money where their mouth is as it relates to recognizing the importance of the investment.’”
Choi said the university is happy with the support from the state. Kendrick said university supporters will still have to remain vigilant.
“It will be critical for lawmakers in Missouri to defend that line,” Kendrick said.
NextGen's economic possibility
Joseph Haslag, an MU professor of economics, spent an entire summer researching NextGen’s economic potential.
He projected NextGen would contribute $5.6 billion to Missouri’s economy within 25 years in his September 2019 report. Part of the study considered gains from research and development spending on technology.
"I think they're assembling a tremendous amount of talent. This research is aimed at providing treatments, hopefully at a low cost, for people who are suffering from a variety of diseases," he said.
Haslag said that while he is an employee of the university, that had no impact on his findings.
"While I am a faculty member at the University of Missouri and I want the school to succeed greatly, my professional reputation is not worth it to put it on the line," he said.
One key area the university is counting on to bring in financial support are grants from the federal National Institutes of Health. Choi said UM has numerous requests pending with the agency. An NIH official will be at the opening ceremony for NextGen on Tuesday.
"If everything goes right, this facility will be teaming with researchers, both faculty and students, who are singularly focused on developing the next revolutionary steps to treat diseases, using a very precise approach," Choi said.
Cover photo by Elyse Schoenig. KBIA reporter Fernando Narro contributed to this report.