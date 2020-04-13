Kristin Sobolik is the new chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis effective immediately, the University of Missouri System announced.
Sobolik has been interim chancellor since Tom George retired last year. An anthropology professor, Sobolik also worked as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost.
"Following a national search, Kristin Sobolik clearly rose to the top, and we are excited that she will continue to lead UMSL," UM System President Mun Choi said in the news release.
Sobolik joined UMSL in May 2017. Before that, she was dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
Her new annual salary will be $400,000, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.