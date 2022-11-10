The University Hospital Emergency Department will be expanded to fit 16 more beds, for a total of 77 beds in the emergency room.
The Health Affairs Committee for the UM System Board of Curators announced the plan in a meeting Thursday. The expansion is set to be completed in fall 2024.
“In order to provide a better experience for our patients requiring emergency care on this campus, we are planning to expand our emergency room footprint to improve the infrastructure,” said Dr. Richard J. Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU.
The Board of Curators will meet next week, where the finance committee will present the financial proposal to pay for the expansion.
The expansion won’t add more space to the hospital. Instead, existing space will be repurposed to fit the new beds.
Big Brain Initiative
Recently, in what Dr. Barohn described as a push for excellence in specialty medicine, a new department in radiation oncology has been created. The chair of the department is Dr. Bo Lu, an expert on radiation oncology.
“His presence on this campus and in the middle of Missouri greatly expands the depth of our growing cancer program,” Dr. Barohn said.
To further the university’s growth in neuroscience, the School of Medicine, the College of Arts and Science, the College of Engineering, the College of Veterinary Medicine and the School of Health Professions will hold a neuroscience symposium on Jan. 13, 2023.
The purpose of the symposium is “to give our neuroscientists a forum to collaborate and to exchange ideas,” Dr. Barohn said. This will launch a new MU-wide initiative called the “Big Brain Initiative.”
Children’s Hospital additions
Also discussed at the meeting, the third floor of the University Children’s Hospital is to be used for future surgical services growth. This project will include infrastructure to support an intra-operative MRI in future operating rooms.
“Modern day neurosurgery is often done using intra-operative brain imaging, and our new neurosurgeons that we have been recruiting expect this capability and I know that they will leverage this investment wisely,” Dr. Barohn said.
The project is still in the planning stages and will be discussed further in future meetings.