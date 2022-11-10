The University Hospital Emergency Department will be expanded to fit 16 more beds, for a total of 77 beds in the emergency room.

The Health Affairs Committee for the UM System Board of Curators announced the plan in a meeting Thursday. The expansion is set to be completed in fall 2024.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you