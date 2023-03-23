University leaders on Thursday sought to ease concerns among staff members who worry they could lose accrued sick and vacation days under a new paid time off policy.
“I would hope that everybody takes from the conversation today is that your time is honored and that it is paid out to you,” Jessica Baker, UM System vice president of human resources, told several dozen people who attended an informational session about the proposed changes Thursday on the MU campus.
Baker was referring to the new policy that allows for payment of accrued personal vacation days.
“Whether it’s paid out to you, or whether you have that bucket of time to use in certain situations would still maintain,” she said.
The UM System Board of Curators approved a new leave program in September. Among the key changes are that sick, vacation and personal leave are now combined into one paid time off bucket.
The change is scheduled to take effect in January.
Baker gave a 30-minute presentation explaining the leave program structure, what staff’s existing vacation, sick and personal balances will look like, and explained the short-term disability, caregiver and parental leave. In the last minutes, there was a live question and answer session.
She explained how she has heard numerous concerns about sick and vacation days.
“I have heard, ‘I’m gonna lose all my sick time’ and ‘I have to burn it before the end of the year,’” Baker said. “I just want to make sure if there’s one thing everyone takes, is that that’s not just going to be taken away.”
No new accruals specifically for sick leave will occur in January.
“However, that time (previous accumulated sick leave) will be maintained in a separate sick bucket. Then, you’d be able to utilize and kind of tap into that sick bucket under certain situations,” Baker said.
One certain situation she refers to is supplementing banked sick leave for short term disability.
“Banked sick leave can be automatically tapped into to cover elimination periods completely or for you to top off that 60% of short term disability to 100%,” Baker said.
Staff have to utilize all paid time off before they can tap into banked sick leave. For people on either of the pension plans, any sick leave that remains when they retire will be considered as service credit for their pension.
As for vacation leave, time accrued during the current program will be transitioned through a three year plan. By 2026, any remaining balances will be paid out.
- Staff with 0-80 hours/0-10 days will have all the days converted to paid time off. In 2025 and 2026, no action is required.
- Staff with 81-240 hours/11-30 days will have the first 10 days converted to paid time off and then have up to 10 days paid out in 2024. The rest of the vacation will be banked and available for use.
- Staff with 352 hours/44 days will have the first 10 days converted to paid time off and then 10 days paid out in 2024. The remaining balance of vacation days is banked. In 2025, up to 10 days can be paid out and remaining vacation will be banked and can be used.
The program will apply to all UM System campuses.
There were several public protests held ahead of the curators’ vote in September. In August, a protest on the MU campus was held at Speaker’s Circle.
The next informational session will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday in Memorial Union, Wrench Auditorium.