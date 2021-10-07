Three new members are joining the Mizzou 2021 Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The inductees this year are Jean Becker, Don Walsworth and James D. White.
The new Mizzou 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are scheduled to discuss how the university has played a role in their success in an online discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Mizzou Hall of Fame was created in 2016 to honor and highlight successful alumni, and previous inductees include a presidential debate moderator, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter and even an astronaut.
Becker was the chief of staff to former President George H.W. Bush, and prior to that she was the deputy press secretary for first lady Barbara Bush. Becker has also published “The Man I Knew,” a memoir and biography of her life as the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush.
Walsworth is the CEO of Walsworth, a printing and publishing company, and has won awards such as the “Small Businessman of the Year” for the Missouri-Kansas Region by the Small Business Administration in 1975. According to its website, Walsworth is among the top four yearbook publishers in the United States.
White is the former president and CEO of Jamba, the national plant-based juice and smoothie company, and is currently serving on the board of directors for multiple other companies. White transformed Jamba from a made-to-order smoothie shop into the nationally recognized brand it remains today. In 2010, he was recognized as “San Francisco Bay Area’s Most Admired CEO” by the San Francisco Business Times.
You can tune in, listen to previous event recordings and discover other events at the online site devoted to Mizzou alumni events.