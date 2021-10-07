Three new members joined the Mizzou 2021 Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The new inductees, Jean Becker, Don Walsworth and James D. White, talked about how the university played a role in their success in an online discussion Thursday evening.
The Mizzou Hall of Fame was created in 2016 to honor and highlight successful alumni. Previous inductees include a presidential debate moderator, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter and even an astronaut.
Becker was the chief of staff to former President George H.W. Bush, and prior to that she was the deputy press secretary for first lady Barbara Bush. Hailing from Martinsburg, Becker’s high school graduating class was around 50 students. Becker is a first-generation college student and explained at the online discussion that going to college was a huge, scary step in her life.
“About a month in, I realized I could do this. I realized I had this,” Becker said in the online discussion.
Becker went to MU for journalism and worked many years as a journalist at newsrooms such as USA Today. Becker also published “The Man I Knew,” a memoir and biography of her life as the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush.
Walsworth is the CEO of Walsworth, a printing and publishing company. He has won awards, such as the “Small Businessman of the Year” for the Missouri-Kansas region by the Small Business Administration in 1975. Walsworth went to MU to learn business and play basketball. His business came from humble beginnings and originally only printed cookbooks.
“We’ve grown and been very fortunate to attract some very good men and women from across the country,” Walsworth said at the online discussion.
Walsworth’s company is among the top four yearbook publishers in the U.S. The business is the fifth largest magazine printer and produces 25% of all medical textbooks in the country.
White is the former president and CEO of Jamba, the national plant-based juice and smoothie company, and is currently serving on the board of directors for multiple other companies. White came to MU from St. Louis as a first-generation college student.
“My experience on campus ended up being foundational in corporate America,” White said in the online discussion.
White transformed Jamba Juice from a made-to-order smoothie shop into the nationally recognized brand it remains today. In 2010, he was recognized as “San Francisco Bay Area’s Most Admired CEO” by the San Francisco Business Times. He also co-founded Directors Academy, a national nonprofit that seeks to expand diversity in corporate America’s boardrooms.
You can listen to previous event recordings and discover other events at alumlc.org/missouri.