University of Missouri leaders have released information on how employees at all four campuses in the UM system can apply for an exemption to the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Workers who don't want to get vaccinated have until Jan. 18 to apply for an exemption, according to an email sent to the campus community Thursday by members of the MU Incident Command Team.
University officials also cautioned that the vaccine requirement for employees, which was approved by the UM System Board of Curators two weeks ago, could be changed or even rescinded in the coming weeks because of legal challenges.
"All or part of the mandate for UM System employees could be adjusted or rescinded due to changes in federal rules or court actions," Mark Diedrich, commander of the MU Incident Command Team, said in the email. The message was co-signed by John Middleton, the team's operations section chief.
On Monday, a federal judge in St. Louis temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in Missouri and nine other states that have filed a lawsuit challenging the vaccine requirements.
Meanwhile, MU officials are encouraging employees to get vaccinated for their own safety and to avoid potential penalties — possibly including termination — for failing to obey the Biden mandate.
Employees can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons, or if they can verify that they won't come into contact with federal workers on any of the UM campuses.
"Exemptions may also be given to employees that the university confirms will have no interaction with employees who work in connection with federal contracts, including no possibility of contact in parking garages, elevators or other common areas," Diedrich and Middleton said in the email.
Workers who wish to be exempted from the vaccine requirement are invited to visit the university's Human Resources page, where an application can be completed. Employees who qualify for an exemption will be notified by email.
Employees who are vaccinated also are encouraged to upload their proof of vaccination cards into the Human Resources software.