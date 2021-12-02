A man who has the distinction of serving in three prestigious roles for the University of Missouri — general counsel, interim president and interim chancellor — is stepping down.
Steve Owens disclosed Thursday that he will resign as general counsel for the UM System, effective March 1. In addition to his role as the university system's chief legal advisor since 2008, Owens also served as interim UM System president from 2011-2012 and as MU interim chancellor from November 2013 through January 2014.
No other person has held all three of those roles, university officials said.
“Steve has provided excellent counsel and has been a rock for many of us through the most challenging periods in our history," University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in a news release. "We will sorely miss him and his steady leadership."
Since 2008, in his role as legal counsel Owens has been tasked as the university's leading source of legal representation, reporting directly to the UM System Board of Curators and relaying legal insight to them and other administrative offices for each campus within the system.
A Kansas City native and current resident, Owens has spent well over a decade commuting between his home and Columbia to fulfill the tasks of general counsel. Leaving his position will enable him to stay in Kansas City full time with his family and re-enter the private law sector at the Husch Blackwell firm, he said.
“I will miss my colleagues at the university dearly, but I look forward to continuing to practice law and having more time with my wife, Cindy, and our children and grandchild,” Owens said in the release. “The University of Missouri has a long and storied past and a very bright future. I have been fortunate to have played a small role in this great institution, and I will treasure that as I watch what is accomplished in the future.”
In addition to his legal services, highlights of Owens' tenure include his work on the university-wide compliance program, expansion of UM's hotline for reporting unethical conduct and, perhaps most notably, helping lead the efforts as interim president to secure MU a spot in the Southeastern Conference for athletics.
“He has served this university with distinction and provided us with excellent advice throughout his 14 years," curators chair Darryl Chatman said. "We will certainly have some big shoes to fill finding his replacement.”