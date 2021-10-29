A leader of a student organization against sexual violence spoke critically Friday about the news that the university had lifted the ban on fraternity activities.
Although the university announced the ban with a news release last week, officials were silent this week. MU spokesman Christian Basi did not return multiple requests for comment Friday, and earlier this week would not confirm that the university was lifting the ban.
President of S.T.A.R.S. Noura Alhachami said she does not think the ban should have been lifted so soon. S.T.A.R.S. stands for Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence, and the group works to raise awareness about domestic violence issues.
The ban was instated on Oct. 20 after a freshman in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity was hospitalized over concerns of alcohol poisoning. The student remained in critical condition Friday morning.
During the ban, some fraternities were allowed to continue with chapter meetings and formals.
"I'm not sure the punishment was enough, considering a student nearly died," Alhachami said.
Phi Gamma Delta's recognition on campus was revoked by MU on Oct. 22 after the university found that they had violated MU's standards of conduct.
Alhachami believes that while Phi Gamma Delta is no longer recognized, the other fraternities that have allegations against them should be suspended for a semester or two, especially if they have had several allegations .
As of early October, MU's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX had received 13 reports of students possibly having their drinks drugged this semester. The locations where these incidents occurred included two bars and six fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta included.
"Being in a fraternity is a privilege; it is not required for your education," Alhachami said.
The MU Interfraternity Council released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night outlining new social event policies. Until Nov. 19, chapters will be required to meet with IFC executives to discuss risk management before holding a social event.
Prior to meeting with IFC executives, chapters must also update their risk management and incident response plans.