The MU campus experienced a widespread power outage Tuesday afternoon, Public Information Officer Sara Diedrich confirmed.
About 20 buildings lost power around 4:30 p.m., including the MU Student Center, Ellis Library and various residence halls.
Power was restored to Ellis Library around 5:45 p.m, and all affected buildings once again had power by 6 p.m.
The outage was caused by a complication at the Conley Avenue substation, Diedrich said in an email.
The power outage in the residence halls caused some students to become trapped in hall elevators. MU police officers and the Columbia Fire Department responded to those calls, and there are no reported injuries at this time, Diedrich said.
