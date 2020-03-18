MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was interviewed by the University of Central Florida on Wednesday in the search for its next president.
Cartwright, not previously named as a candidate by the university, was revealed as part of the search Wednesday morning and was one of three candidates interviewed by UCF's committee.
Cartwright joins two other candidates — Cato Laurencin, professor and former dean of the University of Connecticut's School of Medicine, and David Brenner, vice chancellor for health sciences at the University of California, San Diego, according to NSM Today, UCF's student publication.
Members of the committee had previously courted him for the role, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
If hired, Cartwright would lead is one of the largest universities in the country, with more than 69,000 students, more than 13,500 employees and an operating budget of $1.8 billion, according to the university’s website.
Cartwright was hired as MU chancellor in May 2017 and began his stint in August 2017. He entered MU at an uncertain time, when the university's 2018 budget was poised to be cut and freshmen enrollment had declined.
Upon Cartwright’s hiring, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi expressed hopes that Cartwright would remain in the position for some time.
“I was looking for a chancellor who would serve in this role for five, 10, 15 years and use this opportunity not as a stepping stone, but to move the university forward with both short-term immediate plans (and) long-term plans to grow the university,” Choi said in 2017.
Cartwright’s contract upon being hired at MU included a $25,000 incentive if he holds the position for at least five years.
The chancellor frequently praised the staff and faculty he has worked with at MU during his livestreamed interview Wednesday with UCF.
“We (at MU) are on track to do some amazing things, and it isn’t just because of me,” Cartwright said. “It’s an amazing team that makes that possible. If you create the right culture, you can create a climate where people feel valued, where you think about innovation through collaboration.”
Cartwright said he was only able to consider the opportunity at UCF because he believes MU “has made it past some of the more challenging situations that were here and have the full support of the (UM System) Board of Curators and the president of the system.”
Those challenges included a tenuous relationship with the state legislature following the tumultuous fall of 2015, which saw protests largely around race issues and resulted in the resignations of the MU chancellor and the UM System president. In his interview, Cartwright emphasized his attempt to repair that relationship in recent years using a phrase he commonly uses: “the university for Missouri.”
“Because of the challenges we had when I came here, we had to establish relationships with the legislature,” Cartwright said. “They saw us as distant from the state and not seeing ourselves as the part of the state. How do you reconnect and let them know that this institution is here to serve the state?”
In his State of the University Address in October 2019, Cartwright cited an increase of freshman enrollment by over 30% over the past two years and referenced a record-high student retention rate.
Cartwright also touted his experience with the financial aspect of university administration in both his biography and interview. He cited MU’s transition to a new budget model, as well as the university’s fundraising and donor efforts in recent years, specifically citing the new $24 million Sinquefield Music Center.
Cartwright’s full interview with the UCF search committee is available online.
Prior to MU, Cartwright served as provost and executive vice chancellor at the State University of New York. During his time in that role, he was also co-chair of the SUNY Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Choi, the UM System leader, issued the following statement Wednesday related to Cartwright's interview:
“Over the last three years, we’ve established a talented leadership team at the University of Missouri-Columbia. I’m confident that the administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters at Mizzou, will continue the exciting and innovative trajectory at our AAU institution.
“Together, we’ll continue to achieve excellence in student success, research breakthroughs & creative works, inclusive excellence, engagement and precision health.”