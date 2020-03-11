MU will suspend classes Thursday through Sunday, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced in an email. Next week, all classes will be held remotely.
In-person classes will resume March 30, the Monday after spring break.
Faculty and staff are expected to report to work for the rest of this week and all of next week.
MU-related travel has been heavily curtailed. According to the email:
- All university related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel.
- This includes travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant or any other sources.
- Requests to engage in essential travel must be approved by deans, vice chancellors or vice provosts.
All non-essential university events will be canceled until March 29. "Necessary small meetings and athletic events," however, will continue.
MU will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the email.
The decisions announced late Wednesday afternoon were prompted by concerns about a group of MU journalism students and faculty members who attended a data journalism conference last weekend in New Orleans. Another of the attendees — who was not part of the MU group — tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19.
The two dozen or so members of the MU group were told to stay home after the conference group, Investigative Reporters & Editors, posted an announcement about the presumptive positive result. The IRE statement said the person has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery.
One of the students affected said MU Health Care Emergency Services is making screening and testing for the virus available to them Thursday.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, meaning "a worldwide spread of new disease," according to the organization's website. According to a WHO news release, COVID-19 is the first pandemic to come from a coronavirus, which is a large family of diseases.
"Given the situation that we became aware of late on Tuesday, coupled with a lot of other factors including the fact that WHO has declared this an official pandemic, and along with the fact that we now have the technology to go forward with putting these courses online and delivering the instruction remotely, we felt like we could make this decision,” MU spokesman Christian Basi said.
“Our plans have to be fluid,” Basi said. “We're hoping for the best — in other words, hoping that we can go back to face-to-face classes. That is the plan after spring break. We will be prepared to do more if necessary.”
Cartwright's email said, "We remain in touch with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and health experts at MU Health Care. These actions are consistent with those taken at other universities and industry around the country."
Earlier Wednesday, as Basi answered questions about the journalism students, he addressed the potential for change in how the university functions day to day.
"I've never been in a situation where we've talked about the operations of the campus being disrupted for months," he said.
The transition to classes taught remotely may be easier for some courses than for others, such as lab sciences or ensemble groups in the School of Music. For hands-on learning classes, the transition will likely be easier if in-person classes are suspended for a shorter period of time, Basi said.
“We may have to do some adjustments and be thinking very much outside of the box,” he said.
MU administrators are strongly discouraging personal international travel by students, faculty and staff during spring break — and spring break travel generally. In an email to students Monday, Cartwright suggested students not travel over break or that they rework their itineraries.
"We do understand that students are going to be going home for spring break — that's not what we're talking about," Basi said. "We're talking about travel to destinations other than students' homes."
MU is trying to determine a way to figure out where students travel over spring break, Basi said, in case that place becomes a hot spot for the virus .
"It's helpful for us to know that," he said, "and helpful to know what the student's family is doing to prevent the spread of the disease."
Basi emphasized that the situation is moving quickly. The MU Alert website is the best and most complete source for campus updates on COVID-19. He recommended following MU on Twitter and that students carefully read emails from the university.
Colleges and universities across the country are also being forced to address COVID-19 concerns. Responses include short-term closures, moving classes online temporarily or for the rest of the academic year or closing down for the rest of the semester. Harvard University told its students on Tuesday to move out by Sunday.
After it reached 100 schools, the Chronicle of Higher Education said it updating its list of colleges and universities closing because of COVID-19.
Study-abroad programs have been hard-hit. Travel to South Korea and Italy — the top study-abroad spot for MU students — were canceled late last month. The Journalism School's program in Barcelona, Spain, was canceled this week.
How students studying abroad are able to keep up with their credit requirements appears to be sorting out on a case-by-case basis. Basi said MU is working with host programs to help students get at least partial credit.
Basi said MU is also looking into partial and total refunds depending on the program. MU is working with third-party vendors, as well, regarding fees students paid up front for certain trips — such as Marching Mizzou, whose members had a trip to Ireland canceled this week.
“We want our students to continue their academic progress," Basi said, "and we also don’t want to have a burden placed on them in any shape or form.”