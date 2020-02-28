MU is canceling spring and summer study-abroad programs to Italy, Provost Latha Ramchand announced in an email late Friday to campus deans and chairs. No new university-related travel will be approved to Italy until further notice, she said.
A post Friday evening on the MU International Center website said, "We have have notified the MU students currently studying abroad in Italy and and will work with them individually to find the option that best meets their needs."
MU has 23 students in Italy currently, spokesman Christian Basi said Saturday.
The decision followed a change in Italy's travel-warning status to level three — to "avoid all essential travel" — by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Italy has been the top study-abroad destination for MU students for five years, according to an annual report from the International Center. More than 200 students studied there during the 2018-2019 school year.
Earlier Friday, MU announced that all new university-sponsored travel to South Korea, including study-abroad programs, is prohibited for the spring and summer semesters until further notice.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced the South Korea cancellation Friday after the CDC raised its travel warning for South Korea to the highest level Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
Fewer than 10 MU students are in South Korea now, Basi said Friday.
“We have been in contact with each of these students and their parents and families directly, and we are determining the best course of action for each individual on a case-by-case basis in consultation with public health officials,” Cartwright said in an email to campus.
Basi said some students may be in an area of South Korea less heavily affected by the coronavirus. He said with the availability of online courses and constant communication among the students, parents and families, health authorities and MU, it may make more sense for some students to stay there for now.
"Otherwise, we will be helping to bring them home," Basi said.
About 3,150 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in South Korea as of Saturday morning, 17 of which resulted in death, according to a Johns Hopkins database. In Italy, 889 cases and 21 deaths were confirmed.
The virus, now called COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. According to Johns Hopkins, as of Saturday there were over 79,250 known cases and close to 2,800 deaths in mainland China.
In late January, MU announced a prohibition on university-sponsored trips to China by faculty and staff, with or without students. At the time of the announcement, there was only one MU student studying in China. The student has since returned to the U.S.
The CDC ranks its travel warnings on a scale of one to three, with level one as “practice usual precautions” to level three, “avoid all nonessential travel.”
As of Friday, China and South Korea were ranked level three. Iran and Japan were ranked as level two, under which the CDC recommends that "older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel."
Across the country, universities including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Florida International University and the University of Tennessee have canceled study-abroad programs in South Korea.
Other universities, including Syracuse, New York and Stanford universities, have canceled study-abroad programs in Italy.
MU has not flagged any other countries because of the coronavirus.
A close eye is being kept on all other study-abroad programs, Basi said.
"We are watching it closely and are staying in close communication with health authorities," Basi said.
The MU International Center coordinates many of the campus study-abroad programs. The center’s study-abroad catalog lists at least five programs in South Korea, 22 in Italy and seven in Japan. Some programs are fall and spring semesters only, and others run in the summer as well.
The first COVID-19 case in the U.S. was confirmed Jan. 21, 2020. As of Saturday morning, 64 cases were confirmed in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins database. No deaths were reported.
"While we know this new virus is concerning, it’s important to note that, at this time, Missouri has no confirmed COVID-19 cases,” Cartwright said in the email.
“We’re working closely with our partners in public health to monitor the spread of the virus and are prepared to respond swiftly if cases arrive here or in Missouri," he said. "We will also continue to follow the recommendations and guidelines of our public health authorities.”
Basi said MU is investigating different scenarios if a case of the coronavirus were to be confirmed in the Columbia area.
"We have emergency plans in place and are reviewing them now," he said.
Basi referenced previous outbreaks of other viruses, such as mumps, in MU dorms, and said the campus hospitals are a unique, helpful resource in response efforts.
"It will definitely help us if the situation arises," he said.