The University of Missouri Police Department identified a student who died Wednesday as Erik Severson, 18, of Aurora, Illinois.
Officers responded to a call at 4 p.m Aug. 21 to check on an unresponsive man in Excellence Hall. Severson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of death is being determined by the Boone County Medical Examiner. Sara Diedrich, MU police spokesperson, said in a statement late Wednesday night no foul play is suspected.
Grief counselors are available to meet with students, Bill Stackman, vice provost for student affairs, said in an email sent to students Thursday afternoon. Students can reach out to the Counseling Center directly and 24-hour crisis and consultation support is available at 573-882-6601.
Faculty and staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 573-882-6701 for counseling services, Stackman said.
"As the semester unfolds, I ask that you please watch out for each other," Stackman said in the email. "If you are concerned about someone, please don’t hesitate to encourage them to reach out for help."