Updated Information

This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. to include additional information from Sara Diedrich. 

The MU Police Department warned students Thursday of a social media scam offering money for nude photos.  

In a press release, the department said it has received several reports of individuals being offered money for nude photos on social media platforms.

The offer is fake and, if individuals reply, the suspect threatens to post the photos to porn sites or blackmails the individuals into making further contact with the suspect, the release said. 

There have been four reported incidents and the social media networks involved are Snapchat and Instagram, Sara Diedrich, MU public safety information specialist, said. 

MUPD reminds those online to limit personal information they share, block strangers and refrain from adding unfamiliar people to friends lists. Other social media safety tips can be found on the MUPD website. 

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact MU Police Department. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2019 Studying print and digital journalism Reach me at kadthd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.