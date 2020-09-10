People who are outside alone at MU no longer need to wear a mask. The amendment to changes in new mask requirements at MU came Thursday in a campus email from Chancellor Mun Choi.
On Tuesday, MU announced that people outside on campus must wear a mask at all times even when they are alone. The only exception then was people exercising alone.
The expansion to anyone alone outdoors was based on talks with MU community members and leaders, including those who are part of the Incident Command, according to the email. This group of leaders and experts from across MU meets regularly about the campus COVID-plan known as Show Me Renewal.
The changes Tuesday also specified masks must be worn both over the nose and mouth and during in-person meetings indoors.