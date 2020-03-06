MU Provost Latha Ramchand outlined a campus response plan in the event COVID-19 disrupts classes.
In an email to faculty and staff Friday, Ramchand emphasized there are no known cases of the virus on campus.
"At the same time, the safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students, patients and the community is of paramount importance," she wrote.
As of Friday afternoon, Missouri had no confirmed cases of the virus, though the state had conducted 15 tests as of Tuesday. Additionally, three health officials said Monday in the Missouri House of Representatives the state is at a low risk of a "critical outbreak."
The plan for MU breaks down into the following categories: medical preparedness, students, academic preparedness, communications, travel, research infrastructure preparedness and system-level planning.
According to the statement:
- MU Health officials have updated the Pandemic Influenza plan that was created years ago to modify the protocol for patient care.
- A task force is developing an Academic Preparedness Plan to continue MU's academics if the campus closes.
- A plan is being developed for research infrastructure in the event that campus operations are disrupted.
- MU plans to communicate regularly with students and parents, and an MU Alert website will have updates on the virus.
- The MU International Center and Study Abroad Office are providing resources to students and families and are advising students on travel.
- A task force at the system level is assessing the risk of the virus.
The university is asking those traveling to "carefully consider all university-related travel" and to "take appropriate precautions." MU has halted university travel to China, South Korea, Italy and the city of San Antonio, and this list may grow if any other locations shift to a level three or four in the U.S. State Department Travel Advisory Level system.
Level three urges reconsidering travel to a particular country, and level four says do not travel there.
The Academic Preparedness Plan in Ramchand's email asks faculty to consider alternatives to face-to-face teaching by using tools such as Canvas or Zoom. The plan lists resources for the possibility of converting in-person courses to online courses.
The statement says that if faculty members take attendance points, they should not penalize students who miss class due to illness. This would encourage students exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 and other illnesses to stay home.