Facebook is nurturing a false perception of the risks posed by the HPV vaccine because of negative posts people saw about it from 2006 to 2016, according to an update of a study by an MU researcher.
Around 40% of Facebook posts related to the human papillomavirus exaggerated the risk of the HPV vaccine, Assistant Professor Monique Luisi in the School of Journalism said in an MU news release. Those posts had momentum.
“It’s more likely that people are going to see things on social media, particularly on Facebook, that are not only negative about the HPV vaccine but will also suggest the HPV vaccine could be harmful,” she said.
“It amplifies the fear that people may have about the vaccine, and we see that posts that amplify fear are more likely to trend than those that don’t.”
HPV is a virus that is often sexually transmitted, and up to 80% of the population will come into contact with it if they are not vaccinated, Eric Kimchi, medical director for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, said in a Missourian article published last summer. He directs a program focused on increasing the number of people who receive the HPV vaccine.
“These vaccines are quite effective. More than 30,000 people have HPV-associated cancers that the vaccination could help prevent,” he said.
The vaccine can also help prevent the development of pre-cancer of the cervix, he said. It is recommended for all people starting as early as age 9 through 26.
And the HPV vaccine has been found to be remarkably safe after 12 years of analysis and tracking, according to the CDC.
Luisi, who is on the journalism school’s strategic communications faculty, began the study in 2016 and collected data consisting of more than 6,000 HPV vaccine-related Facebook posts published from 2006 to 2016.
In her earlier analysis, she found that 45% of the HPV-related posts she identified on Facebook reflected negative views of the vaccine and the public was more engaged with these posts. The representation of the HPV vaccine has worsened.
“We live in an age where there is a lot of information available, especially on the internet and social media,” she said. “It is sometimes very difficult to know if that information is accurate,” and some people will take negative posts to heart if they see them all the time.
In addition, negative posts encourage the emergence of other negative posts, she said.
Before making a decision about whether to get the vaccine or not, Luisi suggested people talk to their health care providers.
Vaccine hesitancy persistsAlthough HPV vaccines are effective, people are still quite hesitant about receiving them, Kimchi said.
“When you look at things like measles and mumps, vaccination rates are better than 90% for the entire population across the United States,” he said. “But when you look at HPV vaccination, rates hover around 50% and slightly higher in women.”
Young women’s HPV vaccination rates are around 54%, while young men’s rates are around 48%, he said. These rates are larger than they were three or five years ago, but they’re just moving up incrementally.
Children entering schools in most states, including Missouri, are not required by law or school regulations to have the HPV vaccination, which contributes to the much lower HPV vaccination rate, he said.
“Our public school system actually started listing the vaccine as part of their recommendations but not requirements,” he said.
The reluctance to get HPV vaccines is another factor that contributes to the low rate.
Luisi said vaccine hesitancy exists on a spectrum. “There are some people who are against all vaccines, while there are some people who are against only a few vaccines,” she said.
Some people who are nervous about vaccine ingredients are hesitant toward many vaccines, including HPV, she said.
But some people, especially parents, are only reluctant to have their children get vaccines that prevent sexually transmitted infections, she said.
“They don’t want to have their children vaccinated because they don’t want to have those difficult conversations with their children or think their children are not sexually active,” she said.
Power of ‘anti-vaxxers’
Luisi said she thought the increasing number of posts from “anti-vaxxers” on HPV might increase the number of people — especially those who are concerned about vaccine ingredients — who will hesitate to get other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines.
Despite the rarity so far of any negative side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines being administered, many Americans are still hesitant to get protected.
A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation last week found that people living in rural areas where the virus has spread most quickly were particularly vaccine hesitant, along with Republicans, people ages 30-49 years old and Black adults.
- Three in 10 (31%) people in rural areas said they will “definitely get” the vaccine, compared with four in ten people in urban areas (42%) and suburban areas (43%).
Another one-third of people in rural areas said they will “probably get it” while 35% said they will either “probably not get it” (15%) or “definitely not get it” (20%).
- Republicans are much less likely to say they’ll get vaccinated compared with independents and Democrats.
Kimchi said some people were concerned or are still concerned that vaccines are related to developmental disorders like autism and other problems.
But the single study that created the false link between vaccines and autism has been debunked, he said. And though the study has been proven wrong again and again, its influence on people cannot be eradicated.
“Unfortunately, when people hear a bad thing, it is hard for them to get that out of their consciousness and it is hard to understand that maybe wasn’t real,” he said. “So I think reassuring them that side effects are unusual (is necessary).”
Kimchi said people should know the true benefits of what they get from a vaccination.
Diseases that were devastating and life-threatening have been eradicated because of vaccines, he said.
Luisi said she continued her research about the perception of vaccine safety because some people regard the vaccine as a greater threat than the virus or disease it helps prevent.
With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, her study could help inform officials involved in trying to ease the public’s concerns about it.
At the moment, “people are likely to see a lot of negative information (about the COVID-19 vaccine), and that negative information will be what trends on social media,” she said. “But, if the public can anticipate this negative information, it will be interesting to see if that will make them less sensitive to the perceived risk of the vaccine.”