Portrait of Jared Rawlings

Portrait of Jared Rawlings, the new director of MU's School of Music.

 Courtesy of the University of Missouri

Jared Rawlings will be the new director of MU's School of Music, the College of Arts and Science announced Friday.

Rawlings comes to MU from the University of Utah's School of Music, where he served as an associate professor of music education and associate director of the music school. He was one of four candidates for the director role.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

Recommended for you