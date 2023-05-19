Jared Rawlings will be the new director of MU's School of Music, the College of Arts and Science announced Friday.
Rawlings comes to MU from the University of Utah's School of Music, where he served as an associate professor of music education and associate director of the music school. He was one of four candidates for the director role.
Rawlings will take over for Julia Gaines, who stepped down in May after nine years. He will step into the role on July 1, according to an MU news release.
He has taught instrumental music and courses on the foundation of music education at the University of Utah, as well as supervising student research. His research has appeared in leading journals, including work on bullying in music classrooms that has been recognized by the American Educational Research Association.