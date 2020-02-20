Rebecca Blank, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, gave four tips for universities confronting a critical public: advocacy of its economic value, good management, outreach and strong marketing.
Blank spoke about how to inform the public about the merits of a flagship university Thursday evening in Stotler Lounge.
Before she was a chancellor at UW, Blank served as an economic advisor to President Bill Clinton and as the acting secretary and deputy secretary at the United States Department of Commerce during the Obama administration. The Columbia native said that due to her background in finance, she is well suited to help universities communicate their value.
At a time when criticism of higher education is common, Blank emphasized the importance of being able to answer critiques such as costs being too high or college graduates being ill-prepared for the workforce.
“It's dangerous because a lack of public support erodes internal morale and discourages some of our best students from pursuing academic careers,” Blank said.
Compared to previous decades, with fewer subsidies from the state, tuition has risen. Still, Blank said that for most students, borrowing was offset by higher lifetime earnings with a college degree.
Blank said that student debt looks different at public four-year flagship institutions like UW and MU.
“We look better than most of the other schools," Blank said. "The explosion of college debt comes largely from students attending two-year and for-profit institutions.”
Blank was the second lecturer in MU's Distinguished Leaders in Higher Education Lecture series, following a lecture this past April from Satish Tripathi, the president of the University at Buffalo.
MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said that the lecturers in the series are chosen to serve as models for those in the MU community.
“The idea all along was to pick leaders of different institutions that are in some ways similar to us but also aspirational,” he said. “I want to honestly bring in people who can be role models.”
Blank was chosen from a pool of higher education leaders, Cartwright said.
“This year she was definitely our top choice,” he said. “We wanted her, so we were lucky to get her to come and do this.”