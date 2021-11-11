Veterans Day celebrations remember those who 'answered our nation's call'

Veterans Day signals a pause for the nation to honor the service of U.S. military members, both past and present. Events around Columbia found ways to keep memories alive as well as plant seeds for the future.
Honoring the past
At MU’s Memorial Student Union, a wreath was placed under the arch to honor MU students, faculty and staff who gave their lives to serve their country.
The student union honors 117 alumni who lost their lives in World War I, along with a plaque listing 338 MU service members who died during World War II.
The ceremony remains important to the MU community because it paid tribute to current student veterans.
Lt. Col. Gregory Vice, an Air Force commander and professor at MU, was the first speaker at the ceremony. He wanted those in the community to thank the veterans who “answered our nation’s call.”
Many in the audience had family and friends who are currently serving or once served in the military.
“We all lost loved ones, friends and family alike,” Vice said. “But even if those honored today were not our family members, we should still never forget them or what they fought and died for.”
Sophomore Ian Flowers comes from a family with a long military tradition and felt it was important to be at the ceremony.
Flowers said his family taught him “respect and loyalty, not only to one’s country, but also to one’s family and to the people you care about.”
Sophomore Leonardo Quevedo’s family is originally from Cuba. He attended the ceremony to support those who fought for liberty.
“It’s great seeing these people who serve our country, who fight for not just the people who have always been in the United States, but also people who have came here, who have made that choice to live in a country where their freedom of expression, their freedom of association, freedom of worship is respected,” Quevedo said.
Quevedo said the more exposed he is to the stories of veterans, the more he wants to thank them.
“These kinds of yearly celebrations help us be conscious of the fact that these are freedoms that not a lot of other people in the world get to cherish,” he said.
Growing the future
About 30 former military members gathered at the Veterans Urban Farm in Columbia for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s second annual Veterans Day lunch.
A ribbon-cutting celebrated $100,000 in funding for the CCUA to construct the Warrior Garden, an accessible garden for veterans within the community.
The garden will spread over 3,000 feet with raised garden beds. Standing-height beds will be available for veterans with limited back mobility, as well as beds raised to the appropriate height for people in wheelchairs.
Veterans United Foundation donated $50,000 toward constructing the garden and an additional $50,000 for a paid apprenticeship through Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
Dustin Cook, Veterans Urban Farm manager, helped facilitate the event for community members.
“The inspiration behind the Warriors Garden is to make a portion of the Veterans Urban Farm ADA-accessible so that we can offer more and better programing,” Cook said.
The lunch Thursday was part of that effort.
“The spirit and intent behind our Veterans Day event specifically is to reach out to those veterans and their families in our community that may not be able to go out to other places,” Cook said.
In addition to lunch, visitors could enter a raffle or take a socially distanced tour of the garden. Booths from United Healthcare, Truman VA and CCUA provided free produce, treats and totes for veterans.
Veterans Urban Farm is located on Smith Street. The location was the CCUA headquarters before it moved to Ash Street. The Smith Street location now provides therapeutic agricultural opportunities to veteran community members.