Since the August fall of the Afghan government, MU has been working with students and staff with ties to the country to support them and their families. Now, the race is on to evacuate family members from the Taliban-controlled country.
Those efforts received a huge boost this month after receiving a $100,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation.
"Those of us working with the students know the ... extreme concern for their families and fear for their safety," said Mary Stegmaier, vice provost for international programs at MU. "(The donation) really boosted our morale and gave us hope we could really help these families."
Stegmaier said the donation will go toward pre-evacuation and evacuation costs for the immediate families of MU's Afghan community. Currently, they have a list of about 70 people in need of help collected from students and staff.
Pre-evacuation costs are those associated with everything before heading to the U.S., like application fees and the costs of traveling to a U.S. embassy in a neighboring country.
"Pre-evacuation is, of course, the most immediate need because you can't evacuate or resettle without it," Stegmaier said. "So that's what Veterans United donated the funds for."
After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, over 100,000 Afghans fled the country. But there are many, many more still hoping to leave.
Many of those people will attempt to leave by applying for humanitarian parole in the U.S., a tool under the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows certain people to come to the U.S. without a visa. Awarded on a case-by-case basis, humanitarian parole is available to those with urgent humanitarian reasons for leaving their home country.
A single application for humanitarian parole runs around $575, meaning a family of four would rack up over $2,000 in application fees alone. The cost for 70 MU-related applicants? Over $40,000.
And that doesn't begin to include other costs, such as travel fees or those associated with other immigration processes. Some of these costs will be covered by the Veterans United donation, while MU continues to raise money for others.
While parolees undergo a rigorous vetting and security process, humanitarian parole isn't a substitute for other immigration pathways. This means people must still pursue other options if they want to stay in the U.S. — such as a special immigrant visa or family-based immigration.
MU has been working since the Taliban's takeover to check in with those at the university with family still in Afghanistan. Since late August, they've been raising money to help families through the pricey process.
“The cost is substantial,” Stegmaier said. “So (the donation) really gave us a boost.”
Veterans United Community Relations Specialist Chad Moller said the foundation decided to donate the funds because MU's proposal to the foundation fit with its value of "enhancing lives."
As one of the Veterans United employees who contributes to the foundation, he said he was "very glad we could help in this small way ... in such a heartbreaking situation."
However, getting out of Afghanistan isn't easy, and the funds don't guarantee that someone will be granted parole.
Before humanitarian parole can be approved, evacuees must reach a U.S. embassy. For Afghan evacuees, this means traveling to a neighboring country like Pakistan or Qatar, because the embassy in Kabul closed in August.
However, Stegmaier cited recent evacuation flights and diplomatic talks as reasons to hope the situation may evolve and improve with time, opening up more avenues for people to reach those other embassies.
MU is still accepting donations for other evacuation and resettlement costs. They are also looking for sponsors for the families who are evacuated. More information is available on their website.