The final of three meetings to address student concerns about racial tension on MU’s campus was held Thursday.

The meetings, held by MU Vice Chancellors Bill Stackman and Maurice Gipson, came after a December incident in which an MU student sent a racial slur toward Black people to a friend on Snapchat. The situation garnered national attention shortly after.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you