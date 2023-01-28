The final of three meetings to address student concerns about racial tension on MU’s campus was held Thursday.
The meetings, held by MU Vice Chancellors Bill Stackman and Maurice Gipson, came after a December incident in which an MU student sent a racial slur toward Black people to a friend on Snapchat. The situation garnered national attention shortly after.
The meetings invited students to participate in a “dialogue” with the two university administrators about underrepresented students and the current climate on campus, according to an email sent to students by Erika Aaron, MU’s assistant vice chancellor of inclusive engagement and constituent relations. They were scheduled for Jan. 18, 24 and 26 and took place in the Leadership Auditorium at the MU Student Center.
During the Thursday meeting, Gipson, who was the main facilitator, greeted everyone and opened the floor to the students to express themselves. There were around 20 people in attendance, as well as a few faculty members who work under Gipson and Stackman.
One thing discussed during the meeting was the university's process of handling situations like this most recent one. Gipson said that MU followed the standard procedure for investigation and that the student involved cooperated in the investigation.
Gipson and Stackman reiterated some of the points that UM System President Mun Choi said in a January email about laws being in place for public universities that hinder them from disciplining the student.
Choi sent an email to students before the start of the new semester that stated the university had no grounds to discipline the student who sent the slur because it was not directed at a person, and that her speech was protected by the First Amendment.
Students brought up another incident during the Thursday meeting: two white men shouted racial slurs at Black students while driving around in a truck last year. Gipson said multiple reports were received about that situation and said that extra lighting and cameras were installed to find these individuals.
The individuals turned out to be high school students who lived in the Columbia area and are now banned from the university’s campus.
Although the staff in attendance reassured the students they were doing everything they could, a few students in the audience expressed that they felt that not enough was being done to rectify racial issues on campus.
“More and more students feel unsafe,” MU student Joanna Rodelo said, and that Choi not saying something against intense racial situations felt like “a slap in the face.”
Some students' concerns were that they protested to administrators demanding change be made for nothing to happen, at least nothing that the students can see. Officials explained that a lot goes into investigating instances like the Snapchat post that students don’t see and that students may still not get the response or action they desire.
“There's no amount of protests in my estimation from a campus level that will allow the university to violate the law,” Gipson said during the meeting.
He said that over the past six months that administrators were attempting to update the Student Code of Conduct as a result of the most recent meetings.
“Unfortunately, we're not immune from the evils of the world,” Gipson said. “Because of the way the law is set up, there's some things that you just can't do.”
Gipson said agrees with the students that the school could do a better job of putting more emphasis on MU’s values and that when situations like these arise, he wants to emphasize “that's not who we are.”