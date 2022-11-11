MU students and staff who park in the Virginia Ave Parking Structure will be relocated to new places after its closure on Dec. 24.
Despite having been built about 20 years ago, the structure requires repairs totaling $16 million according to previous Missourian reporting. According to a news release from MU, construction is starting over winter break to reduce the impact on academic disruption.
To better relocate users of the structure, staff working west of Hitt Street will park in the Conley Avenue Garage, whereas those working east of Hitt Street will relocate to the University Avenue Garage. Students living with Residential Life will move to Parking Structure #7, located near the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute. Graduate and professional students will receive permits for their secondary parking preferences, according to the release.
The MU Police Department and MU Landscape Services have not yet received relocation placements.
Vehicles not moved by Jan. 4 will be towed to another location on campus.
The release stated that an additional reminder will be sent to permit holders closer to the start of repairs. MU hopes to reopen the structure in time for the Fall 2023 semester, but there is no set date for reopening, according to an email from Sara Diedrich, public safety information specialist for the MU News Bureau.