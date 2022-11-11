MU students and staff who park in the Virginia Ave Parking Structure will be relocated to new places after its closure on Dec. 24.

Despite having been built about 20 years ago, the structure requires repairs totaling $16 million according to previous Missourian reporting. According to a news release from MU, construction is starting over winter break to reduce the impact on academic disruption.

