The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure remains open to traffic while MU officials scramble to make potentially up to $16 million in repairs to the 20-year-old structure.
MU is currently working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs will be made to the six-story garage, which was built in 2002 in the middle of campus and holds hundreds of vehicles.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university is keeping the garage open for now and “still evaluating that as part of our engineering analysis.”
“We want to have as small of an impact as possible for students, staff and faculty members that park there,” Choi said during a UM System Board of Curators press conference Sept. 7. “We’ll learn more as that analysis is completed later in the fall.”
Repairs to the Virginia Avenue garage are expected to cost up to $16 million with money coming from internal loans and reserves from MU Parking. The project includes strengthening 93 column foundations at the garage, which is expected to require demolition and excavation of structures in the ground floor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Routine inspections of all campus parking garages were conducted this spring and summer, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
“In addition to other issues that we found, that were routine issues with other garages, we did find some structural issues with the Virginia Avenue garage,” Basi said.
Routine maintenance was completed on three other campus parking garages including Tiger Avenue, Conley Avenue and Turner Avenue, he said.
“We are relying on structural experts and the garage is being monitored on a regular basis,” Basi said. “We’re doing that so we can determine what repairs are necessary, how they’ll be made, and to establish a timeline for those repairs.”
For the Virginia Avenue Parking Structure, MU is consulting with Structural Engineering Associates in Kansas City, Engineering Surveys & Services and Crockett Engineering Consultants in Columbia.
Curator Greg Hoberock of Washington expressed concern that the garage was experiencing potential expensive structural failures only 20 years after construction, and that the university should seek answers from the original designers and builders.
“I’m not an engineer but it sounds like a soils problem, and I would hope we have some sort of recourse back on the design of this building,” Hoberock said during the curators meeting.
MU administrators will continue to look into how the construction flaws occurred and who might be responsible for future consideration by the curators, Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations, told Hoberock.
Curators were asked to approve up to $16 million for garage repairs at their Sept. 7 meeting so that the work can be done quickly to minimize the impact on campus, Rapp said.
MU expects the repairs to be finished by August 2023.