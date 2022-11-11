Surrounded by editors, reporters and faculty, Dean of the MU School of Journalism David Kurpius brought an important part of journalism history to the "one newsroom" Friday morning.
Kurpius and Todd Lorenz, MU extension field specialist, mounted a historical plaque with the Walter Williams' "Journalist's Creed" on it in Lee Hills Hall.
Williams wrote the Journalist's Creed in 1914, which instills the code of ethics and professional guidelines for journalists around the world. Williams also was the founder of the School of Journalism at MU, which was the first in the world.
The plaque came to the "one newsroom" in Lee Hills Hall three days ago after it was found by Lorenz in a storage facility in Cooper County.
According to Lorenz, MU graduate and history connoisseur Art Schneider was previously working on a project that involved the plaque, but never finished it. When Lorenz found the creed, he said he knew it belonged at MU.
After receiving a phone call from the Cooper County MU extension office, Kurpius said he was so excited and didn't know where to put it initially.
"We work every day to uphold the highest principles of journalism. This reminds us why we're here," Kurpius said in an interview.
Kurpius noticed that the newsroom did not have a copy of the creed hung up and felt it was easy to determine the plaque should be on the first post where everyone could see it when they walk in.
"As home of the world's first journalism school, it means a tremendous amount for the creed to be hung for all to be reminded of our lofty goals of great journalism," Kurpius said.
Copies of the creed can be found in Boonville, Washington, D.C., and now in the "one newsroom" at the School of Journalism in Lee Hills Hall.