Surrounded by editors, reporters and faculty, Dean of the MU School of Journalism David Kurpius brought an important part of journalism history to the "one newsroom" Friday morning. 

Kurpius and Todd Lorenz, MU extension field specialist, mounted a historical plaque with the Walter Williams' "Journalist's Creed" on it in Lee Hills Hall. 

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Art. Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

