MU laid off an additional eight employees this week and furloughed 24 in the wake of financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university has laid off 194 and furloughed 3,668 total employees, according to an MU website. Laying off almost 200 employees has saved the university $8.24 million, while the furloughs have saved $4.41 million.
Both voluntary and mandatory salary reductions by MU employees have saved the university $5.58 million while the 33 non-renewals of previous contracts have saved $1.02 million, according to the site.
The university has been working within steep budget cuts since March, when the state legislature cut about $35 million from MU and $85 million from the entire University of Missouri System.