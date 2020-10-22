A widespread outage of internet, email and other services caused classes to be postponed Thursday at MU.
The university announced that, as of 11:35 a.m., the issue was resolved and classes were set to resume at noon.
The earliest notice of issues came at 6:54 a.m., when the Division of IT reported the outage on its website.
Backed up emails may be delayed while the server is coming back online, according to the IT System Status website. Those with continuing problems should call the IT Help Desk at 573-882-5000.
The issue did not appear to be limited to the Columbia campus, as UMKC also reported similar technical issues that were also resolved Thursday morning.
MU spokesperson Liz McCune said the extent of the outage was not clear and work was underway to diagnose exactly what the problem was.
The problem appears to stem from the Domain Name System (DNS) servers, which act as a "map" for MU services. The DNS servers and their backups were unreachable, according to the IT System Status website.
We will continue to update this story as news becomes available.