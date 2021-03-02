Jahnae H. Barnett, the longest-serving president at William Woods University and the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down at the end of 2021, according to a Tuesday release from the university.
Barnett is stepping down at the end of her 31st year as university president.
She first arrived on campus in 1973 as Chair of the Department of Business and Economics. Under her leadership, according to the release, the university went from a student population of just over 700 in 1990 to a little over 2,200 students today.