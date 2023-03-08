MU has begun the process of expanding its connection to the city of Columbia’s electrical grid to secure its own grid and ensure the MU campus has a back-up source of power — a project that could cost the university more than $40 million and take several years to complete.
The campus grid currently draws power primarily from the MU Power Plant, but also from an intertie connecting it to the larger City of Columbia grid, which provides a limited amount of electricity. While this current system is capable of handling the energy demands of the campus now and in the near future, new facilities and planned campus growth place additional demands on the grid, increasing the possibility of outages if a component of the system fails.
Mike O’Connor, the director of energy management for MU, said that even with the recent demolition of multiple buildings on campus, new additions like the NextGen Precision Health Institute have driven an increase in energy demand.
“The campus demand is expected to continue to grow," he said. "The rate of that growth will depend on new facilities that are added. So as the campus grows more on the health care side of campus, or we add more research, heavily energy-intensive buildings, that load continues to increase."
In order to ensure that all parts of campus will continue to receive the electricity they need even if a component of the system fails or the power plant needs to be taken offline for maintenance, the university has launched a new project to increase the amount of power it can draw from the City of Columbia grid.
According to a UM System Board of Curators memo released prior to the governing body's Feb. 8 meeting, the project will involve either expanding or relocating a university electrical substation and adding new equipment to the facility. The substation would then be connected to two other substations in order to increase the number of sources from which it is able to draw, providing a back-up if one source experiences a problem.
O’Connor said that this project would significantly expand the amount of energy available to the campus grid.
“The new electrical intertie is going to be designed to handle up to 80 megawatts. So it would be more than double the capacity of what we have currently,” he said, referring to the present connection between the campus and city grids.
While UM System Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations Ryan Rapp estimated during a press conference in February that the project would likely be completed in 2025 or 2026, O’Connor said that it wouldn't be functional and online "until sometime later."
“We've just initiated the first phase, which is to hire our consultant to begin designs. So the designs will then help us dictate what our construction schedule will be,” O'Connor said.
Like the timeline, the cost of the project will depend on the plans currently being created by a consultant. The Board of Curators memo estimated the cost to be around $42 million, but MU spokesperson Uriah Orland said that amount is a "high-level estimate." Orland also said that the source of the funding will be determined once the amount is.
The energy that MU draws from the City of Columbia’s grid is originally from the broader Midwest Independent Systems Operator (MISO) grid system, which provides energy to a large swath of North America, from parts of Gulf of Mexico states like Louisiana and Texas to the Canadian province of Manitoba. MISO provides energy to much of central and northeastern Missouri.
O’Connor said that because the City of Columbia does not produce the energy itself but rather transports it, the university compensates it for its transmission services and for keeping a certain amount of energy available for the university to draw from as needed.