MU has begun the process of expanding its connection to the city of Columbia’s electrical grid to secure its own grid and ensure the MU campus has a back-up source of power — a project that could cost the university more than $40 million and take several years to complete.

The campus grid currently draws power primarily from the MU Power Plant, but also from an intertie connecting it to the larger City of Columbia grid, which provides a limited amount of electricity. While this current system is capable of handling the energy demands of the campus now and in the near future, new facilities and planned campus growth place additional demands on the grid, increasing the possibility of outages if a component of the system fails.

