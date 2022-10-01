Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference.
“I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System's legal counsel.
"Georgia fans were starting to show up on a Tuesday for a Saturday game," said Owens, who served as interim UM System president from 2011-2012.
"I just thought, ‘This is a whole new level.’”
Georgia has returned to Columbia for a match against the Tigers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Georgia is the defending national champion and arrives at MU again ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The arrival of a such a powerhouse football program may serve as a reminder to MU fans of just how much SEC membership has changed their community.
Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field have been improved dramatically. New restaurants, bars and other attractions have opened in Boone County. Music venues have even changed the types of live acts they book.
The Missourian spoke with fans, alumni and business owners about the 10-year anniversary of that first Georgia home game — a 41-20 loss for Missouri — and the 10-year anniversary of SEC membership.
Changes became 'a necessity'
MU joined the SEC in November 2011. However, talk of switching conferences started in 2010. After speaking with every major Power Five conference in the country, the university decided to stay in the Big 12. It wasn’t until Texas A&M left the conference in 2011 that conversations started up again.
Missouri football needed to match this new level, and changes to Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field became a necessity. The home of Tigers football has seen significant upgrades since Missouri joined the SEC, with Memorial Stadium undergoing numerous projects and additions in the 10 years since the first Georgia matchup. The most basic change that came was the installation of what the MU's website calls “a sparkling brand-new FieldTurf field,” meant to commemorate the Tigers' first season in SEC football.
New turf was far from the only change to the historic stadium, as numerous building projects were undertaken in the years since 2012, totaling over $98 million. The largest project of these was the South End Zone complex. Completed in 2019, it added suites, more concessions and a video board, along with additional offices and rooms meant for the daily operations of the football team.
The SEC began to leave its impact on Memorial Stadium long before 2019, as other more subtle additions were made. In 2013, some existing luxury and press boxes were upgraded and the North Concourse behind the famous Rock “M” was expanded. The following year, the Tiger Deck and Walsworth Family Columns Club added to Memorial Stadium’s silhouette, bringing an additional 5,400 seats.
Cultural changes
The additions to Memorial Stadium are not the only changes that Missouri fans have seen since joining the SEC. Longtime Missouri fan and 1975 graduate Margaret McBride noted that the switch brought positives and negatives to Missouri football culture. McBride stated that the more challenging conference and new powerhouse opponents excited fans. Additionally, being able to add the “feather in your cap” that is being an SEC school was a plus for some Tigers supporters.
However, not everything about the change was positive. McBride lamented the loss of historic Big 12 rivals like Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Another loss that came with the move, according to McBride, was the lack of large numbers of away fans at tailgates, although many still made it to Memorial Stadium for games.
While there have been marked changes since the shift, McBride believes that game days and Missouri football in general are as beloved as they were in the Big 12. The best symbol of this that came to mind, McBride said, was the Rock “M” that is often recognizable to many Missouri fans.
“Some things never change,” McBride said, “and the Big ‘M’ is one of them.”
Not only did this shift dramatically alter the stigma around MU football, but it also directly impacted local businesses in ways they didn’t expect.
“I thought the crowds were bigger, just in general hotels were busier, restaurants were busier, bars were busier and the fact that things were starting to happen in downtown Columbia,” said Richard King, former owner of The Blue Note. “I think a lot of things came together when we joined the SEC, but I don’t think I did realize the significance of going from the Big 12 to the SEC, what it would have on my business.”
King noticed immediate advancements in both his business and downtown Columbia following the transition. The weekend of the first game, King held a previously planned Summerfest concert on Ninth Street. During this event, sponsors from several different SEC-affiliated businesses approached him with sponsorship dollars, wanting to help out.
“The attention that it drew by being in the SEC is what surprised me, things that were common in the SEC that became common in terms of brands. … I can clearly say that wasn’t going on when it was the Big 12,” King said.
This immersion has created a new atmosphere in Columbia that brings excitement for locals and football fans.
“There’s some intangibles, there’s a real spirit. There’s some pride in having been chosen by the SEC and being permitted to compete with the very best,” Owens said. “There’s a spirit to just being among the best and I think you can feel that. We take a lot of pride in being in the SEC.”