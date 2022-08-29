 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Workers protest paid time off policy changes ahead of UM System Curators vote

Workers protest paid time off policy changes ahead of UM System Curators vote

Dozens of people gathered Monday afternoon to protest proposed modifications to the UM System’s staff paid leave program.

The protest, held at Speakers’ Circle and the second in the last 16 days, comes nine days before the UM System Board of Curators is scheduled to meet to discuss and possibly vote on the proposed changes. The proposal includes reducing the maximum amount of paid time off employees could receive for various reasons by up to 10 days per year.

Logan Carter, a junior at MU, speaks during a protest

Logan Carter, a junior at MU, speaks during a protest on Monday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. “Whenever someone screws up the bathroom or whenever I’m hungry, it’s these workers who do it for us,” Carter said. “I don’t live here anymore, but I’m here every day, and these workers deserve so much more than they’ve been given.”
Protesters stand together on stairs

Protesters stand together on stairs to share their thoughts about a proposal that would reduce paid time off Monday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The proposal would mean staff would have 31 days of paid time off per year instead of the current 41.
Drew Amidei, who works with Missouri Jobs with Justice, hands a pen to a woman

Drew Amidei, who works with Missouri Jobs with Justice, hands a pen to a woman so she can sign in at a protest on Monday outside Jesse Hall in Columbia. “If we’re going to build a university that works, we’re going to need to put workers’ needs first,” Amidei said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you