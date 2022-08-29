Workers protest paid time off policy changes ahead of UM System Curators vote

Dozens of people gathered Monday afternoon to protest proposed modifications to the UM System’s staff paid leave program.
The protest, held at Speakers’ Circle and the second in the last 16 days, comes nine days before the UM System Board of Curators is scheduled to meet to discuss and possibly vote on the proposed changes. The proposal includes reducing the maximum amount of paid time off employees could receive for various reasons by up to 10 days per year.
Members of Laborers Local 955 — a union that covers construction workers in Boone County and other surrounding counties — joined university employees, students and children at the rally. They held signs that said “good benefits boost morale” and “reward loyal staff,” and chanted and spoke to the passing crowd about their concerns regarding the proposed changes to the program they say would cut benefits.
They also walked to the side of Jesse Hall and stood on its entrance steps.
“I think it’s a way (for the UM System) to save money,” said Megan Merrill, coordinator of student services and records at MU.
The proposed paid time off policy would apply to all four campuses in the UM System — MU, the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
The UM System Board of Curators is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the matter during its regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 7 in Kansas City. If approved, it would go into effect in January 2024.
Currently, MU’s paid leave program separates various reasons for leave — vacation time, sick days, personal days and holidays. Staff receive up to 12 vacation days, 12 sick days, nine holidays, four personal days and four days for winter break — a total of 41 days.
But under the UM System’s proposed “modernized” template for paid time off, or PTO, there are no categories for the kinds of days employees can have paid leave for. Instead, vacation days, sick days and personal days are pooled into one bank of 18 days, and staff may use those days for whatever reason they choose.
The nine holidays and four days of winter break would remain the same, adding up to 31 total days of allotted PTO, 10 days fewer than the current package.
“If a modernization is continuing the university’s trajectory towards cutting benefits for staff across the state, then yeah, I guess it is a modernization,” said Andrew Hutchinson, the Laborers Local 955 public employees field representative.
Earlier in the afternoon, human resources representatives from all four UM System campuses and MU Health Care hosted their fourth and final public information session regarding the proposed changes to clarify components of the plan and answer questions submitted by those that attended.
Marsha Fischer, vice president for human resources for the UM System, was one of the speakers who explained how the new policy would benefit employees.
“We want to design a leave program that meets the most needs of the most employees,” Fischer said. “We want to support employees taking paid time off.”
In the online information session Monday, representatives from the UM System emphasized that often, employees do not use all 12 of the sick days and vacation days. The proposal, Fischer said, has a “safety net” built in, where employees can use days from the bank for whatever reason they may choose.
“This is really meant to be a different way to use our leave,” Fischer said.
Several new categories of time off are included in the proposal. Short-term disability time off, used for situations like the birth of a child, hospitalization and serious health conditions like cancer, will cover 60% of income replacement for up to 20 weeks.
Parental leave would include four weeks of 100% PTO in a rolling 12-month period and caregiver leave would have two weeks of 100% PTO in a rolling 12-month period. Caregiver leave would provide PTO for employees to care for an immediate family member with a serious health condition as defined under the UM System’s Family and Medical Leave Act rule.
Those are all great additions to paid leave policies, Hutchinson said. But he doesn’t want to see cuts made in order to create benefits that he says are not equal.
“I mean, Truman State has a perfect example of this, as another university in Missouri,” Hutchinson said. “They just added parental leave to their current accrued leave policies. So you can have these benefits without taking things away.”
“One of the university’s number one guiding principles that they talked about in their own Board of Curators meeting this year was to realize cost savings,” he said. “It cannot be expanding benefits if you’re trying to save as much money as you can.”
For Merrill — an employee of the university since 2004 — a main concern is that if the proposal goes into effect, it will drive current employees away and discourage prospective employees from accepting a position at MU.
“When we have openings, if there’s no one who wants to fill them, then we kind of have to share that work across several of us, and it just adds more to our workload,” Merrill said. “And a lot of times, after we’ve been doing that extra work, they just leave it with us and the position is never replaced. They’re saving an entire salary.”