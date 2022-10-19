ZouSoul event kicks off Black Homecoming Week

Lauryn Cummings, right, watches Brandon Gregory Jr. hug Bailey Sims, center, after she sang at ZouSoul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The Legion of Black Collegians homecoming week activities include a homecoming ball and a step show.
Audience members applaud during Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. During the event, which reached capacity, the Legion of Black Collegians announced their homecoming court.
Zeph France, left, plays the drums while Kyle Williams plays the saxophone at Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The open-mic night kicked off the Legion of Black Collegians homecoming festivities.
Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga conclude the open-mic event with a performance Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Participants preformed poems and sang originals and covers.
The Legion of Black Collegians and ZouSoul partnered for the first event of Black Homecoming Week on Monday night.
The theme for ZouSoul was Bold, Black and Beautiful and featured a wide range of artists and other creative students from MU, including a recent MU graduate. There was a balance of poetry and live musical performances during the event.
Members of LBC’s 2022 Homecoming Court introduced themselves after the opening song “Still in Love” by Thirdstory was performed by members of ZouSoul.
“We have to face the fact that you know, Black Mizzou homecoming and white Mizzou homecoming is two very different things,” MU junior Dinah West said, who was one of the closing acts of the night.
West also said Black Mizzou feels like a safe space.
While ZouSoul normally takes place in The Shack in MU’s Student Center, this time the event was held at MU’s School of Music in Sinquefield Music Center.
Bailey Sims, also a senior in Film Studies, is the creative director of ZouSoul and performed Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” during the first half of the show.
“I’ve always been nervous to sign up for ZouSoul,” Sims said in an interview after the event, “but ... I’ve finally signed up, and I’m really glad that I did.”
Sims said she would participate and sing again for another one.
“I remember when ZouSoul first became, like, a thing on campus,” she said, “and just being able to see Black people all come together to support something like the arts. It just makes my heart really happy.”
The room was packed from wall to wall with Black Mizzou students who came to support their peers. Members in the audience who signed up also performed original pieces.
“The reward is when we see all the student body get to come and enjoy Black culture in a great way and see students interact,” said Zeph France, a senior studying business and one of the hosts of the event.
ZouSoul hosts several performances throughout the semester. The next set of performances will be on Monday, Nov. 7.