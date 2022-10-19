 Skip to main content
ZouSoul event kicks off Black Homecoming Week

The Legion of Black Collegians and ZouSoul partnered for the first event of Black Homecoming Week on Monday night.

The theme for ZouSoul was Bold, Black and Beautiful and featured a wide range of artists and other creative students from MU, including a recent MU graduate. There was a balance of poetry and live musical performances during the event.

Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga

Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga conclude the open-mic event with a performance Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Participants preformed poems and sang originals and covers.
Zeph France, left, plays the drums while Kyle Williams

Zeph France, left, plays the drums while Kyle Williams plays the saxophone at Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The open-mic night kicked off the Legion of Black Collegians homecoming festivities.
Audience members applaud during Zou Soul

Audience members applaud during Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. During the event, which reached capacity, the Legion of Black Collegians announced their homecoming court.
Ogechi Idika talks to the audience between performances

Ogechi Idika talks to the audience between performances Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Idika introduced performers throughout the night.
Lauryn Cummings, right, watches Brandon Gregory Jr. hug Bailey Sims,

Lauryn Cummings, right, watches Brandon Gregory Jr. hug Bailey Sims, center, after she sang at ZouSoul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The Legion of Black Collegians homecoming week activities include a homecoming ball and a step show.
