 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Historic B-25 Mitchell Bomber takes flight

Historic B-25 Mitchell Bomber takes flight

The World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber, also known as the Berlin Express, visited Missouri on Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants signed up to take a 30-minute flight in the bomber and experience the aircraft from the inside.

From left, Vincil Butner

From left, Vincil Butner, 11, Paul Settle and Mark Butner gaze out the windows of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The inside of the bomber was decorated with World War II items including dog tags from actual soldiers who died in service. “The guys who didn’t make it back, this is how we honor them every time we go up,” Settle said.
The gun turret is positioned

The gun turret is positioned at the nose of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants had the opportunity to squeeze through a small tunnel to access the nose and sit where the gunner would have sat.

During the flight, people could slide through a narrow tunnel to access the nose gun turret and see a panoramic view of the Missouri River. The bomber took five years to renovate so aviation enthusiasts, veterans and history buffs alike can enjoy it.

Mark Butner looks out the window of the B-25

Mark Butner looks out the window of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants, including veterans, history buffs and aviation enthusiasts, disembarked the plane with a wide smile and a rush to get their pictures taken in front of it.
Ken McKenzie, the pilot of the B-25

Ken McKenzie, the B-25 pilot, gives a pre-flight talk to a group of participants Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The bomber took five years to rebuild and bring back to its former glory and now travels the country for people to experience a piece of history.
Mary Patterson, left, and Ronald Spauldin

Mary Patterson and Ronald Spauldin watch Saturday as the B-25 taxis at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Spauldin worked on B-29s, a bomber three times the size of the B-25, and, in celebration of his 89th birthday, spent the morning watching the B-25 from the tarmac.
Patricia Churchill waves at her family

Patricia Churchill waves at her family as she disembarks the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Churchill took the flight with her father, Carl Churchill, who fought in the Korean War and flies privately as a hobby.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter and second year graduate student concentrating on videography and photography. Reach me at ms24r@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 886-5700.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred