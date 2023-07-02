Historic B-25 Mitchell Bomber takes flight

From left, Vincil Butner, 11, Paul Settle and Mark Butner gaze out the windows of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The inside of the bomber was decorated with World War II items including dog tags from actual soldiers who died in service. “The guys who didn’t make it back, this is how we honor them every time we go up,” Settle said.
The gun turret is positioned at the nose of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants had the opportunity to squeeze through a small tunnel to access the nose and sit where the gunner would have sat.
Mark Butner looks out the window of the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants, including veterans, history buffs and aviation enthusiasts, disembarked the plane with a wide smile and a rush to get their pictures taken in front of it.
Patricia Churchill waves at her family as she disembarks the B-25 Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Churchill took the flight with her father, Carl Churchill, who fought in the Korean War and flies privately as a hobby.
Mary Patterson and Ronald Spauldin watch Saturday as the B-25 taxis at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Spauldin worked on B-29s, a bomber three times the size of the B-25, and, in celebration of his 89th birthday, spent the morning watching the B-25 from the tarmac.
Ken McKenzie, the B-25 pilot, gives a pre-flight talk to a group of participants Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The bomber took five years to rebuild and bring back to its former glory and now travels the country for people to experience a piece of history.
The World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber, also known as the Berlin Express, visited Missouri on Saturday at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Participants signed up to take a 30-minute flight in the bomber and experience the aircraft from the inside.
During the flight, people could slide through a narrow tunnel to access the nose gun turret and see a panoramic view of the Missouri River. The bomber took five years to renovate so aviation enthusiasts, veterans and history buffs alike can enjoy it.