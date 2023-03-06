Hitt Records hosts musicians to help the public wind down

Kali Dixon watches Joey Ferber perform on Sunday at Hitt Records in Columbia. “I love how the music was five genres mixed together,” Dixon said. “It went from being so intense to so calming, I just wanted to close my eyes.”
Hitt Records held a Hitt Street Sessions on Sunday at Hitt Records. The session featured sets from St. Louis psych-country star Joey Ferber and Columbia natives The Onions. Both groups had an incredible turnout with fans and family members there in support. The venue was full of electric tunes and mellow beats.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
