Hitt Street Records hosts musicians to help the public wind down

Joey Ferber sings into the microphone on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Ferber is from the St. Louis area.

Hitt Street Records held a Hitt Street Sessions on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. The session featured sets from St. Louis psych-country star Joey Ferber and Columbia natives The Onions. Both groups had an incredible turnout with fans and family members there in support. The venue was full of electric tunes and mellow beats.

Zach Morrow intensely plays the drums on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Morrow played with Joey Ferber during his set.
Kali Dixon watches Joey Ferber perform on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. “I love how the music was five genres mixed together,” Dixon said. “It went from being so intense to so calming, I just wanted to close my eyes.”
Lou Nevins plays the bass guitar on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Nevins is a member of the Columbia based group The Onions.
Hannah Star Westhoff watches the bands perform on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Westhoff came with a big group of her friends to support the groups.
The Onions members Taylor Bacon, left, and John Gilbreth play their set on Sunday at Hitt Street Records in Columbia. Bacon and Gilbreth have been playing together for 25 years.
  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.

