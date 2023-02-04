A homeless shelter proposed for property on East Business Loop 70 could inch closer to reality Monday, when the City Council will consider permitting the project's construction.
The Opportunity Campus is proposed for the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Voluntary Action Center, which would run the shelter, is asking the council for a conditional use permit that would allow it to build the campus on a corridor zoned for mixed use.
The shelter is planned to span over 26,000 square feet, according to a memo from city staff.
"The Opportunity Campus will have a goal of transitioning our homeless neighbors to being sheltered by providing safe temporary shelter, transitional housing, affordable housing, meals, basic daily needs and wrap-around services to lift people up and out of homelessness," the project's web page states.
The city memo states that the shelter will operate 24 hours a day, year-round, and will accommodate a maximum of 120 people. It would include a commercial kitchen capable of serving 200 meals a day, a computer lab, pet kennels, restrooms and showers, according to the memo.
While the proposed shelter has drawn support from several organizations, representatives of the Business Loop Community Improvement District worry about how the campus would address activity outside the property. The district sent a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and the council in September, raising questions about public and pedestrian safety. The letter, signed by district Executive Director Carrie Gartner, called for an analysis of potential spillover issues, looking at the impact of similar shelters in other cities and a plan based on best practices of successful shelters.
"I’ve spoken with colleagues in cities across the nation and have seen first-hand that a mismanaged shelter — or a lack of management of the overflow effects — can kill a street within months," Gartner wrote.
Her letter asked how the city would ensure clients of the shelter could get there safely, given the lack of sidewalks in the area, and whether police would be willing and able to patrol the area to ensure homeless people — particularly those not allowed into the shelter — don't cause problems in the area.
A letter signed by 13 property owners in October opposed the project's replat. The letter argued that the replat would be "detrimental to the other properties in the neighborhood, and this detrimental impact is not outweighed by any public benefit."
Construction would also include an office building of over 23,000 square feet and a parking lot. Neither of those uses require a conditional use permit. One of the office suites might house a clinic to serve Opportunity Campus clients, according to the city memo. City staff found that the project's application meets the requirements for the conditional use permit.
More on marijuana
Medical marijuana facilities in Columbia might be able to convert to businesses that also operate for recreational production and sales next week.
The council on Monday will consider zoning changes it needs to make to allow for the types of marijuana businesses that were authorized by Missouri voters' approval of Amendment 3 in November. The city will consider establishing comprehensive facilities and microbusiness facilities in two phases.
Monday's proposal to the council would allow the "immediately authorized conversion of existing medical facilities to the newly created comprehensive facility types," a memo from city staff states.
Medical dispensaries across the state began applying for recreational sales licenses from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in December. The state must decide on those applications by Monday.
Pending city approval, a number of medical marijuana dispensaries already indicated they would begin selling recreational cannabis on Tuesday.
The second phase of the zoning change would address microbusiness facilities, which "will require more significant evaluation on their potential impact to the city," the city memo states. Microbusiness licenses will prioritize lower income applicants and those who have been affected by previous marijuana laws.
The state health department has until June 6 to make microbusiness facility applications available.
"Staff will monitor DHSS progress on issuing guidance relating to this facility type and will schedule future commission work sessions accordingly," the city memo states.
Possible settlement on replat lawsuit
The council will consider settling a lawsuit from a property owner over the city's repeated denial of replatting requests that were heavily opposed by East Campus residents in 2021.
Mark Stephenson sued last January after his third application, a request that would replat his property into three 67-foot-wide lots, was denied in November 2021. He planned to build apartments in the neighborhood. The East Campus Neighborhood Association Board opposed the replat, arguing the results of Stephenson's plans would be a detriment to the neighborhood.
The lawsuit argues the application met all of the city's replat requirements and that its denial by the council was an "unlawful failure to perform a ministerial act." The lawsuit adds that the property owner is entitled to a court order "requiring and compelling approval" of his application.
The negotiated settlement, if approved, would bring the proposed replat back for consideration by the council, according to a memo from city staff. It would also award Stephenson $15,000. His lawsuit would be withdrawn only if the council votes to grant the replat.
The city is facing a similar lawsuit over a replat in the First Ward.
Enrich Construction and Remodeling filed a complaint last month after the council denied the replat it sought twice in 2022. Enrich wanted to consolidate two spaces, one of which is too small to be a legal lot, into one lot at Hickman and Washington avenues. Residents worried that owner Shan Rich's building plans did not adequately address flooding in the area.
Enrich's lawsuit also argues that its replat denial was unlawful.