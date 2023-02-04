A homeless shelter proposed for property on East Business Loop 70 could inch closer to reality Monday, when the City Council will consider permitting the project's construction.

The Opportunity Campus is proposed for the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Voluntary Action Center, which would run the shelter, is asking the council for a conditional use permit that would allow it to build the campus on a corridor zoned for mixed use.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you