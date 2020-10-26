On Monday, 90 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County, 18 of whom are Boone County residents according to the Boone County Information Hub.
The number of COVID-19 inpatients hit an all-time high of 91 last Monday, and hospitalizations have been rising, Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said in a report to City Council last week.
The growing number of hospitalizations in Boone County is worrying, said Scott Clardy, assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Because the hospitals in Columbia have such a wide catchment area, and surrounding counties are not taking the same precautions as Boone County, it's important to keep an eye on the number of hospitalizations, Clardy said.
Meanwhile, there were 340 active case in Boone County on Monday, down from 373 last Monday.
Sixteen people have died of COVID-19 in the county, and two of those deaths occurred last week.
Boone County has had 5,956 total cases over the course of the pandemic. There are 891 contacts in quarantine and 5,600 cases have been removed from isolation.
MU Health had 38 inpatients with COVID-19 Monday evening and 29 pending inpatients, meaning people who are suspected to be positive or are still awaiting their test results.
The MU Health drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North closed briefly Friday morning due to lightning in the area. The testing site has had similar temporary closures due to lightning over the past six months, but Eric Maze, media relations strategist at MU Health Care, said in an email he does not expect issues keeping the site open and operating during the coming winter.
"We moved our permanent drive-thru location to Mizzou North because it provides a permanent, heated facility for our drive-thru test site staff during potentially cold and snowy weather," Maze said in an email. "We are hopeful that our infrastructure at Mizzou North will allow us to remain open during most inclement weather situations."
Boone Hospital Center had 20 positive inpatients Monday.
Truman Veterans' Hospital had 15 veteran inpatients with COVID-19, Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs office for the hospital, wrote in an email.
MU had 44 active student cases and 24 self-reported active faculty and staff cases, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
On Saturday, Missouri reported 2,918 new cases of COVID-19 due to a lag in reporting — not because of a 24-hour spike in cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. On Sunday, the state reported an increase of 2,043 cases.
On Nov. 9, the Columbia School Board will vote on whether to send middle and high school students back to the classroom, either with a four-day in-person plan or a two-day hybrid model. Instruction will stay virtual if neither model is approved.
The return to school has been a growing controversy in recent weeks, after the school board voted to send elementary students back to in person instruction which began last Monday. Columbia parents and students participated in a hearing of the Joint Committee on Education Friday, voicing their opinions on returning to in person instruction.