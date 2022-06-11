Hot air balloons light up the sky

Pilot Ben Humphreys ignites the propane burners at Light Up Missouri on Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Park in Ashland. Humphreys came to the balloon glow event with his wife Hannah Humphreys and mother Annette Humphreys who helped set up the balloon.
Pilot Ben Humphreys pulls the balloon on Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Park in Ashland. Humphreys fought with the wind to get the balloon in the air by pulling the balloon the direction it needed to go.
Pilot Ben Humphreys gives the balloon hot air to rise on Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Park in Ashland. Humphreys was one of the first pilots at the event to successfully get their balloon in the air.
People gather to watch the Light Up Missouri balloon glow event on Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Park in Ashland. Attendees had the option to pay for parking to walk around the area or drive through to look at the balloons.
People attended the Light Up Missouri balloon glow event to watch hot air balloons glow on Saturday at Cartwright Business and Technology Park in Ashland. Despite some wind causing a delay, pilots promptly began again once it calmed down enough for the balloons to rise into the air. Attendees watched in awe as the pilots shot fire into the balloons, lighting up the night.