JEFFERSON CITY − The House has advanced a bill aimed at supporting the development of new businesses, retaining young business owners and promoting economic growth.
"We are trying to provide an opportunity for startups in our state, to have a policy standard that encourages entrepreneurship and encourages risk taking," the sponsor, Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, said.
This is the second year that Fitzwater has pushed the legislation, HB1590.
He said the bill provides new businesses with tax incentives, one of which involves a state individual income tax deduction up to a certain level of income for businesses less than three years old.
Another provision would enact a corporate income tax cut for new businesses. For their first three years, they would pay 3% instead of 4% on the first $100,000 of income.
Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, asked how the state would make sure that it was not incentivizing companies to reincorporate after a certain amount of time.
Fitzwater said data would be collected to ensure new businesses can't create a new business name or reincorporate to get the incentive again.
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, proposed amendments to address these concerns and prevent new businesses from reincorporating and receiving these incentives. The amendment also included the requirement that information on minority-owned businesses be compiled.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, was concerned about the bill's estimated cost to the state: $47 million a year when fully implemented.
"I wish we would pass the first and last part of this (bill) which are data collection about what new businesses need and what they look like and then form a tax policy actually targeted to incentivize them," Merideth said. "I think there are other ways to spend $47 million."
The bill received preliminary approval. Another vote is needed to send it to the Senate.