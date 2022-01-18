JEFFERSON CITY — The House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a congressional redistricting plan that would likely maintain a 6-2 Republican majority in the state’s congressional delegation. The vote was 84-60.
Another House vote is needed, and it is still up in the air whether the plan will receive the two-thirds majority it would need to apply to the August primary election. Even then it would also require approval by the Senate.
Congressional districts are redrawn once every decade to take the most recent census data into account. The bill would maintain the same balance of seats with a 6-2 Republican majority and include some shifts in boundaries to correspond with changes in population.
Some Republican-led amendments, which also received support last week from the anti-abortion group Missouri Right to Life, sought to split up the district of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, to create a 7-1 Republican map.
One map would have split Jackson County into three parts, including a 7th Congressional District that would rope Kansas City and Branson together. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed objections to drastic redrawings that could lead to urban politicians representing rural, unfamiliar communities.
Multiple amended maps, which were all voted down handily, would have split Boone County into two or three districts. The divide was referenced by Democrats in their criticism of splitting communities.
“I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with our system,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said, arguing that one map proposed by a Republican “intentionally splits up communities.”
Under the bill that advanced Tuesday, Boone County would remain entirely in the 4th Congressional District represented by Republican Vicky Hartzler.
Republican opponents of a 7-1 map feared it to be too ambitious, since implementing any new congressional map before the August primary would require some Democrats’ support. Boasting their rare crumb of leverage, Democrats made clear throughout Tuesday’s debate their opposition to Republican-led amendments.
“Beat me at the ballot box,” said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, “but don’t do it like this.”
Rep. Dan Shaul, chairman of the House Special Committee on Redistricting, said the map that the House endorsed minimized splits and prioritized that “communities of interest remained intact.”
“I feel good about what we’ve done,” he said.