JEFFERSON CITY — The state budget for next fiscal year is headed to a joint Missouri House and Senate negotiating committee to decide which versions of the budget bills to pass.
Both the House and Senate voted Wednesday to reject each other’s proposals for the new budget and seek compromises. The two chambers must agree on identical budget bills before the plan can be sent to Gov. Mike Parson.
The conference committee is expected to begin work next week. The deadline for passage of the budget is May 6; the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, supported sending the bills to a conference committee.
“Overall, I would say from what we’re starting to see in those changes, a lot of really good changes were made,” Merideth said. “I hope we will be able to go to conference and keep a good number of those changes.”
The Senate version allows for an increase in starting teacher salaries that would give educators a $38,000 base pay. The House’s proposal does not include the measure, but it allows for a “career ladder” program, which institutes pay based on teacher performance.
The Senate teacher pay proposal came from Parson, who announced it during his State of the State speech in January.
House Budget chairperson Cody Smith, R-Carthage, raised concerns about passing the teacher pay increases when it’s uncertain if future legislatures will continue the funding. Another lawmaker, Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said the Senate-proposed pay raise doesn’t do enough for veteran educators.
“We haven’t done anything for our experienced teachers, and this doesn’t do anything for those experienced teachers either, and we need to address that,” Lewis said.
One budget item would fully fund transportation for K-12 schools. The Senate proposes around $328 million for school transportation, and the House proposes close to $114 million.
“I also hope that we can really go in with the intention of keeping the increase in school transportation funding,” Merideth said. “That would be a really enormous success for us to come out of this year.”